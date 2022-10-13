Read full article on original website
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics
Lil Baby's long-awaited new album, It's Only Me, has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features "Never Hating," his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug. Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in...
Mom celebrates 1-year-old with limb difference in emotional video
A Pennsylvania mom is raising awareness of limb differences one year after welcoming her daughter Sage, who has a unilateral limb difference.
Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube
Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube. On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.
Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video
Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
Kanye West Believes George Floyd Died Because of Fentanyl, Says Cop’s Knee Wasn’t ‘on His Neck Like That’
Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast and said George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that." During his interview on Drink Champs, which premiered on Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV, Kanye West was discussing Candace Owens' documentary on Black Lives Matter, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and apparently in the movie it talks about George Floyd's death by the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The film has now led Kanye to believe that George Floyd's death was actually caused by his alleged usage of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."
Kanye West Blasts Diddy, Says Meek Mill Is a Fed on Drink Champs
On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Kanye West called out Diddy and said he believes Meek Mill is a fed. Kanye West delivered another explosive interview on the Drink Champs podcast, which premiered Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV. During his conversation with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ye said that he doesn't have any celebrity friends because no one helped him when he went on social media asking for assistance after he allegedly claimed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian kidnapped his daughter North earlier this year. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Diddy and Meek Mill, whom he both called "fake hard niggas."
N.O.R.E. Faces Backlash for Kanye West Drink Champs Interview
People are not happy with N.O.R.E following Kanye West's latest Drink Champs interview. Last night (Oct. 15), a new episode of Kanye on Drink Champs aired via Revolt. While a full stream has yet to be made available for playback, numerous clips have been circling on social media. N.O.R.E is currently trending on Twitter due to backlash from people believing he didn't check Ye for his recent controversies.
