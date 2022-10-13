Read full article on original website
Adaptalux’s Pod Mini Controls the Lighting for Macro Photography
Adaptalux is launching the Pod Mini, a small control unit that connects to Adaptalux lighting arms for macro photography. The new product offers a “fully adaptable lighting system” which allows photographers to create multiple macro lighting combinations. “The Pod Mini is a small, lightweight, durable, and powerful control...
How to Make A Simple DIY Loupedeck or StreamDeck Alternative
As creatives are tasked with greater and greater volumes of work, accessories to help speed up their workflow become more and more valuable. While editing consoles can be incredibly useful, they can also be incredibly expensive, which is why YouTuber “Pedro” of DSLR DIY CNC has shared how you can build your own custom “InfiniteDeck” for just about $50.
How I Changed My View of Lightroom Presets with a New Workflow
Lightroom presets are all around us. You might love them as a 1-click solution to your batch editing needs or you might think that they are useless and that all the photos for which one was used look the same. Still, the truth is they are here to stay and maybe we should start thinking of how to integrate them into our professional workflows as more than crutches for your next Instagram post.
