RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mustard Seed will open a new location in Ridgeland. The Northside Sun reported the building will serve as a gift shop, which will help raise funds for the Mustard Seed’s programming. The gift shop will be located in the currently M7 Coffeehouse in downtown Ridgeland. The store will be open […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association’s Octoberfest makes its first return since the pandemic. Families came out to celebrate Octoberfest at Jayne Avenue Park. There was live music, space jumps for kids, fellowship and food like German sausages. The block party started 24 years ago in an effort to build trust and […]
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
vicksburgnews.com
I had a date night for the first time in forever with my soon-to-be husband this week. We wanted to go somewhere nice with good food, and we’d heard good things about Vicksburg’s Anchuca. We’d only heard good things, but nothing could’ve prepared us for what we experienced.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Soul singer and songwriter Maxwell is performing at the Brandon Amphitheater this Saturday. He sat down with WJTV 12 News to talk about “The Night Tour”, Pretty Wings, and more! Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
mageenews.com
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
WLBT
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dexter Johnson of Clinton lost control of his 1996 Chevy on Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Ridgeland. The car had been headed north on I-220 when it flipped over and came to rest near these woods. Johnson had to be extricated from the wreck but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddie Adamson.
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died in a house fire in Richland on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Richland Police Department said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Thomas Street. They said one person died in the fire.
WLBT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
WAPT
JACKSON, Miss. — People in the metro had the opportunity to recycle their plastic and cans Saturday. A push for recycling has increased in Jackson, and after the latest water crisis bringing thousands of water bottles to the metro, Jacksonians are wanting to properly dispose of their plastic bottles.
WLBT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
WAPT
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River continues to drop, with some areas approaching the lowest levels since 2012. "On a normal day, we'll see the river just at the edge of this bank, or just over the bank in a lot of cases. As you can see, we're 40 or 50 feet beneath what our normal river levels here at the office are," said Austin Golding, president and CEO of Golding Barge.
BET
Jackson Miss., has spent much of the autumn dealing with unsafe drinking water or having no water at all as a result of an outdated water infrastructure. But adding insult to injury, many residents there complain that the city has sent them sky-high water bills despite what they’ve gone through. City officials defend the accuracy of their billing amid concerns among residents of the majority-Black city that newly installed water meters are faulty.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Ride specials for Friday will include Kids Day (one fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. […]
hottytoddy.com
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
