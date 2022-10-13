ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Cendra Williams joins Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is happy to welcome Cendra Williams to the company as a member of the Business Development team. Cendra joined the Bank in July, bringing her experience as a Business Banking Relationship Manager after having served the local business community at other financial institutions. As Shore United Bank’s...
BERLIN, MD
shoredailynews.com

All Shore teams fall Friday night

The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Colonel Richardson last night. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 27 to 12. The Warriors fall to 4-3 on the season and will travel to Arcadia next Friday. The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell at Portsmouth Christian last night 46 to 6....
ONLEY, VA

