Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out

Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kanye West Believes George Floyd Died Because of Fentanyl, Says Cop’s Knee Wasn’t ‘on His Neck Like That’

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast and said George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that." During his interview on Drink Champs, which premiered on Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV, Kanye West was discussing Candace Owens' documentary on Black Lives Matter, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and apparently in the movie it talks about George Floyd's death by the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The film has now led Kanye to believe that George Floyd's death was actually caused by his alleged usage of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."
Power 102.9 NoCo

YK Osiris Gets Into Confrontation Outside Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch

YK Osiris got into a confrontation outside Cardi B's 30th birthday party that might have escalated to a fight had his security not stepped in. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), TMZ shared footage of the "Worth It" crooner leaving Cardi B's birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The video clip shows the former XXL Freshman sitting in his Lamborghini SUV while a man standing near the vehicle taunts the entertainer.
The Independent

Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video

Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch

Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Power 102.9 NoCo

N.O.R.E. Faces Backlash for Kanye West Drink Champs Interview

People are not happy with N.O.R.E following Kanye West's latest Drink Champs interview. Last night (Oct. 15), a new episode of Kanye on Drink Champs aired via Revolt. While a full stream has yet to be made available for playback, numerous clips have been circling on social media. N.O.R.E is currently trending on Twitter due to backlash from people believing he didn't check Ye for his recent controversies.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics

Lil Baby's long-awaited new album, It's Only Me, has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features "Never Hating," his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug. Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye West Blasts School’s Name Online – Report

Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances after reportedly footing the bill for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school online. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), TMZ reported Kim K is shelling out money for more security at the private school that her and Ye's children attend as a safety precaution. The move reportedly comes as a result of Kanye repeatedly name-dropping the school in his feverish run of social media posts during last week's "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Saucy Santana Appears to Accuse Kodak Black of Stealing His Song ‘Walk’

Saucy Santana is seemingly accusing Kodak Black of stealing his song "Walk." Last night (Oct. 12), TheShadeRoom shared side-by-side photos of 2022 XXL Freshman Saucy Santana and Kodak Black wearing the same outfit and asked their followers who wore the look better. Yak chimed in in the comment section, posting, "All lives matter," along with an orange heart and shoulder shrug emojis. However, Saucy had a much different response.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube

Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube. On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

