Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Kanye West Believes George Floyd Died Because of Fentanyl, Says Cop’s Knee Wasn’t ‘on His Neck Like That’
Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast and said George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that." During his interview on Drink Champs, which premiered on Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV, Kanye West was discussing Candace Owens' documentary on Black Lives Matter, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and apparently in the movie it talks about George Floyd's death by the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The film has now led Kanye to believe that George Floyd's death was actually caused by his alleged usage of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."
YK Osiris Gets Into Confrontation Outside Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
YK Osiris got into a confrontation outside Cardi B's 30th birthday party that might have escalated to a fight had his security not stepped in. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), TMZ shared footage of the "Worth It" crooner leaving Cardi B's birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The video clip shows the former XXL Freshman sitting in his Lamborghini SUV while a man standing near the vehicle taunts the entertainer.
Mom celebrates 1-year-old with limb difference in emotional video
A Pennsylvania mom is raising awareness of limb differences one year after welcoming her daughter Sage, who has a unilateral limb difference.
Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video
Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Fabolous Called Out by Stepdaughter Taina Williams After He Wishes Other Daughter Happy Birthday
Fabolous is catching flak from his stepdaughter, Taina Williams, who is alleging he is not involved in his young daughter's life. On Monday (Oct. 10), Loso wished his 2-year-old daughter Journey a happy birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram. "I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been,"...
N.O.R.E. Faces Backlash for Kanye West Drink Champs Interview
People are not happy with N.O.R.E following Kanye West's latest Drink Champs interview. Last night (Oct. 15), a new episode of Kanye on Drink Champs aired via Revolt. While a full stream has yet to be made available for playback, numerous clips have been circling on social media. N.O.R.E is currently trending on Twitter due to backlash from people believing he didn't check Ye for his recent controversies.
Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics
Lil Baby's long-awaited new album, It's Only Me, has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features "Never Hating," his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug. Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in...
BMF Documentary – Blowing Money Fast Featuring 50 Cent, T.I. and More First Trailer – Watch
The powerful combination of STARZ and executive producer 50 Cent unite once again for the highly anticipated docuseries The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family. XXL has the first look at the trailer for the documentary on one of the most notorious drug syndicates in modern American history.
Here’s a Look at Cardi B’s 30 Awesome Accomplishments
Is it too early to say that Cardi B is a rap legend? Some may argue it is, but based on her historical accomplishments over the years, that title feels more fitting than not. And the scariest part is that she’s just getting started in her career. Cardi B...
Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye West Blasts School’s Name Online – Report
Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances after reportedly footing the bill for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school online. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), TMZ reported Kim K is shelling out money for more security at the private school that her and Ye's children attend as a safety precaution. The move reportedly comes as a result of Kanye repeatedly name-dropping the school in his feverish run of social media posts during last week's "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.
Saucy Santana Appears to Accuse Kodak Black of Stealing His Song ‘Walk’
Saucy Santana is seemingly accusing Kodak Black of stealing his song "Walk." Last night (Oct. 12), TheShadeRoom shared side-by-side photos of 2022 XXL Freshman Saucy Santana and Kodak Black wearing the same outfit and asked their followers who wore the look better. Yak chimed in in the comment section, posting, "All lives matter," along with an orange heart and shoulder shrug emojis. However, Saucy had a much different response.
Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube
Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube. On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.
Kendrick Lamar Says He Contemplated Not Putting Out Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Album
Kendrick Lamar's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was five years in the making. However, upon its completion, K-Dot says he was still unsure if he was going to put it out to the masses. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), W magazine released their latest cover story interview with...
