The secretary of the Army denies that the service branch has been emphasizing racial, gender, and social justice over war-fighting skills, but not everyone believes her. “I’m not sure what ‘woke’ means. I think woke means a lot of different things to different people,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Monday during the Association of the Army’s annual conference. “If ‘woke’ means we are not focused on war-fighting (or) we are not focused on readiness, that doesn’t reflect what I see at installations all around the country or overseas when I go and visit.”

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO