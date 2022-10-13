ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump for testimony

By Tulsi Kamath
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — The House Select Committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol is holding its 10th public hearing Thursday afternoon, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Select Committee is expected to reveal new documentary evidence collected from thousands of pages of Secret Service data, according to a committee aide who discussed the hearing on the condition of anonymity. The hearing is expected to look different than previous hearings conducted by the House Select Committee.

While previous hearings zeroed in on specific topics related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the committee is expected to take a look back at a multi-step plan to overturn the 2020 election and the “centrality” of former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in the plot.

It is unclear if the committee will share testimony from Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who appeared before the committee in a closed-door session last month.

The session will serve as a closing argument by the panel’s two Republican lawmakers — Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — who have essentially been shunned by former President Donald Trump and the GOP, the Associated Press reports. Neither will be returning to Congress after Kinzinger chose not to run again and Cheney was defeated in the primaries.

The hearing is expected to be about 2.5 hours long with a 10-minute recess and will begin at 1 p.m. ET. No live witnesses are expected to testify.

