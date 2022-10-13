ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
EUCLID, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Family, friends support, pray for DHS coach

Lauran Hicks is in a rehab facility and continues to recover from a motorcycle crash over the summer. (PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY FAMILY FROM SIGNING TO PLAY VOLLEYBALL FOR COLLEGE AND VACATION) DALTON Doctors and nurses surrounding Lauran Hicks and her family say the 24-year-old Dalton High graduate’s tenacity, strength, independence,...
DALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
akronlife.com

Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain

A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
AKRON, OH

