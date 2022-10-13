Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
stnonline.com
Ohio School District Launches Investigation After Alleged School Bus Segregation
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools in Summit County, Ohio launched a full investigation after a a parent alleged her and other black children was separated from white students on the school bus because of their races, reported Cleveland19 News. The mother claims that the school bus driver forced black students to...
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
coolcleveland.com
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
daltonkidronnews.com
Family, friends support, pray for DHS coach
Lauran Hicks is in a rehab facility and continues to recover from a motorcycle crash over the summer. (PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY FAMILY FROM SIGNING TO PLAY VOLLEYBALL FOR COLLEGE AND VACATION) DALTON Doctors and nurses surrounding Lauran Hicks and her family say the 24-year-old Dalton High graduate’s tenacity, strength, independence,...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Meet the new president of the Cleveland NAACP
As a little girl, Kayla Griffin knew she had the qualities that would prepare her for the role she has today.
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
akronlife.com
Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain
A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
Elyria man has sticker shock after opening his recent electric bill
A man in Elyria is experiencing sticker shock after he got in the mail a whopper of an electricity bill.
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
Akron councilwoman says bringing back 8 Akron police officers not good idea
One Akron city council member believes bringing back the eight officers involved in the Jayland Walker shooting was not the right move.
Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
