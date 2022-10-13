ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in ‘unprecedented’ phenomenon

Earlier this year, Iran flaunted a new patriotic song targeting school children around the country. Titled “Salute, Commander,” the song was a tribute to Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Imam Mahdi, a descendant of Prophet Mohammed who Shiite Muslims believe went into hiding in the 10th century and will reappear one day to end injustice.
The Associated Press

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
The Independent

Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water

Air strikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded energy and infrastructure facilities elsewhere in the country on Tuesday, part of an apparent quickening effort by Russia to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark as winter bites.All of Zhytomyr, a city with military bases 140 kilometers (85 miles) west of the capital, was without electricity and water after a double missile strike on an energy facility, said Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn. Hospitals were left running on backup power, he said. Missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another...
Benzinga

Former Trump Adviser Says Elon Musk Transmitting A Message For Vladimir Putin

Putin uses prominent people as intermediaries says former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill said Elon Musk is being used by Putin in the Russia-Ukraine narrative because he has a huge Twitter following. Musk has previously denied discussing Ukraine with the Russian president. A former adviser to Donald Trump said...
Idaho8.com

BTS members to embark on mandatory military service

Members of BTS, the K-pop supergroup, are planning to undertake military service, the band’s record label confirmed Monday, with Jin, the oldest member, aiming to start the process at the end of the month. Military service is mandatory in South Korea, where almost all able-bodied men are required to...
Idaho8.com

Inmates say guards fired tear gas after deadly blaze at Iranian prison

Details of a chaotic night marked by tear gas and explosions have emerged from an Iranian prison following a deadly fire at the facility on Saturday. The death toll from the blaze at Tehran’s Evin prison has risen to eight, state-aligned news agency Tasnim posted on Twitter Monday. Citing Iranian authorities, earlier reports by state-run news agency IRNA said dozens of others were injured after prisoners set fire to a warehouse.
Idaho8.com

UN refugee agency ‘deeply distressed’ by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border

The United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is “deeply distressed” by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. “UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes,” the agency tweeted Sunday.
The Independent

Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan

The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

‘Threat alert’ after China recruits RAF pilots to train military

China has recruited as many as 30 former RAF pilots to pass on their expertise on ways to defeat western warplanes and helicopters, prompting the British defence intelligence to issue a “threat alert”.Officials claim that Beijing has lured these retired military pilots, including those who flew sophisticated fighter jets, for a hefty annual salary of around £240,000.Britain, however, has its hand tied as the recruitment does not violate any of the existing laws, including the Official Secrets Act which covers espionage and sabotage. But officials are ramping up efforts to deter the hiring due to the “threat” they pose...
Idaho8.com

More than 600 killed in Nigeria’s worst flooding in a decade

The death toll from the worst flooding Nigeria has seen in a decade has passed 600 people, the country’s humanitarian affairs ministry tweeted on Sunday. According to the ministry, more than 2 million people have been affected by flooding that has spread across parts of the country’s south after a particularly wet rainy season.

