Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in ‘unprecedented’ phenomenon
Earlier this year, Iran flaunted a new patriotic song targeting school children around the country. Titled “Salute, Commander,” the song was a tribute to Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Imam Mahdi, a descendant of Prophet Mohammed who Shiite Muslims believe went into hiding in the 10th century and will reappear one day to end injustice.
Idaho8.com
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it’s Pete Buttigieg who’s in demand on the campaign trail
A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn’t going to stop because she wasn’t sure it was him. “It’s me,” the Transportation secretary replied. An older man explained to...
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
Air strikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded energy and infrastructure facilities elsewhere in the country on Tuesday, part of an apparent quickening effort by Russia to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark as winter bites.All of Zhytomyr, a city with military bases 140 kilometers (85 miles) west of the capital, was without electricity and water after a double missile strike on an energy facility, said Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn. Hospitals were left running on backup power, he said. Missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another...
Former Trump Adviser Says Elon Musk Transmitting A Message For Vladimir Putin
Putin uses prominent people as intermediaries says former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill said Elon Musk is being used by Putin in the Russia-Ukraine narrative because he has a huge Twitter following. Musk has previously denied discussing Ukraine with the Russian president. A former adviser to Donald Trump said...
Idaho8.com
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In a statement to...
Idaho8.com
BTS members to embark on mandatory military service
Members of BTS, the K-pop supergroup, are planning to undertake military service, the band’s record label confirmed Monday, with Jin, the oldest member, aiming to start the process at the end of the month. Military service is mandatory in South Korea, where almost all able-bodied men are required to...
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for Oct. 17: Hearing aids, Ukraine, January 6, Immigration, Nigeria
‘Tis the season for overpriced costumes and confiscating unwrapped candy. Halloween is right around the corner and several cities may boast about being the spookiest place in the US — but only three cities have the haunting histories to truly earn the title. Here’s what else you need to...
Idaho8.com
Inmates say guards fired tear gas after deadly blaze at Iranian prison
Details of a chaotic night marked by tear gas and explosions have emerged from an Iranian prison following a deadly fire at the facility on Saturday. The death toll from the blaze at Tehran’s Evin prison has risen to eight, state-aligned news agency Tasnim posted on Twitter Monday. Citing Iranian authorities, earlier reports by state-run news agency IRNA said dozens of others were injured after prisoners set fire to a warehouse.
EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations to allow all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April
Idaho8.com
UN refugee agency ‘deeply distressed’ by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border
The United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is “deeply distressed” by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. “UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes,” the agency tweeted Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Supreme Court declines to take up effort to secure birthright citizenship for American Samoans
The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a case asking whether those born in American Samoa are entitled to birthright citizenship under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The court’s decision to stay out of the matter will come as a disappointment to many who wanted the justices to take...
Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan
The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
Idaho8.com
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose. In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday...
Idaho8.com
13 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia, state media reports
At least 13 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities. The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported state-run news agency...
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 37 Iranian drones shot down during Kyiv attack
Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv. “In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said...
‘Threat alert’ after China recruits RAF pilots to train military
China has recruited as many as 30 former RAF pilots to pass on their expertise on ways to defeat western warplanes and helicopters, prompting the British defence intelligence to issue a “threat alert”.Officials claim that Beijing has lured these retired military pilots, including those who flew sophisticated fighter jets, for a hefty annual salary of around £240,000.Britain, however, has its hand tied as the recruitment does not violate any of the existing laws, including the Official Secrets Act which covers espionage and sabotage. But officials are ramping up efforts to deter the hiring due to the “threat” they pose...
Idaho8.com
More than 600 killed in Nigeria’s worst flooding in a decade
The death toll from the worst flooding Nigeria has seen in a decade has passed 600 people, the country’s humanitarian affairs ministry tweeted on Sunday. According to the ministry, more than 2 million people have been affected by flooding that has spread across parts of the country’s south after a particularly wet rainy season.
Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead
As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven't already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter
Comments / 0