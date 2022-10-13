ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye once marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition. What changed?

A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
George Floyd’s Family Preps $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West

The family of George Floyd is planning to sue Kanye West and his associates for $250 million in damages over the rapper’s false statements about Floyd’s death. Roxie Washington, who is the mother of Floyd’s daughter, plans to file the suit on behalf of the child, who is a minor. The family is accusing West, his business partners, and associates of harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress. According to a statement, Floyd’s family issued a cease-and-desist letter to West over his comments on Drink Champs. During the appearance, the rapper falsely claimed that Floyd wasn’t murdered by former...
Kanye West will buy the conservative-friendly social site Parler

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has entered into an agreement to purchase Parler, a social media site popular with Trump loyalists, the company announced on Monday. The surprise move comes days after Twitter and Instagram locked Ye's accounts over a series of antisemitic posts that were widely...
