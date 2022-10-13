The family of George Floyd is planning to sue Kanye West and his associates for $250 million in damages over the rapper’s false statements about Floyd’s death. Roxie Washington, who is the mother of Floyd’s daughter, plans to file the suit on behalf of the child, who is a minor. The family is accusing West, his business partners, and associates of harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress. According to a statement, Floyd’s family issued a cease-and-desist letter to West over his comments on Drink Champs. During the appearance, the rapper falsely claimed that Floyd wasn’t murdered by former...

