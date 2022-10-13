ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton, WI

mystar106.com

2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin

Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly

CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion

WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
PULASKI, WI
CBS 58

Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
WausauPilot

In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student

The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/15/22 Ripon Man Appointed FDL County Judge

Governor Tony Evers has appointed a Ripon man Fond du Lac County’s newest circuit court judge. Governor Evers announced Friday the appointment of Anthony Nehls to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court-Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Dale English’s retirement which is effective December 5th. Nehls will complete a term ending July 31, 2024. Nehls has lived in and been practicing law in Fond du Lac County for the past 15 years. He operates his own law office in Mount Calvary, where he represents clients on a wide variety of cases. Nehls lives in Ripon and is a graduate of the Marquette University Law School. Nehls says, “I truly appreciate and look forward to the opportunity to serve this great community.”
RIPON, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI

