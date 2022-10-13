Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin
Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
WBAY Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion

WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student
The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green […]
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
GoFundMe pages raising funds for Pulaski area bonfire burn victims
Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to support victims who were burned after a bonfire explosion Friday.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/15/22 Ripon Man Appointed FDL County Judge
Governor Tony Evers has appointed a Ripon man Fond du Lac County’s newest circuit court judge. Governor Evers announced Friday the appointment of Anthony Nehls to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court-Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Dale English’s retirement which is effective December 5th. Nehls will complete a term ending July 31, 2024. Nehls has lived in and been practicing law in Fond du Lac County for the past 15 years. He operates his own law office in Mount Calvary, where he represents clients on a wide variety of cases. Nehls lives in Ripon and is a graduate of the Marquette University Law School. Nehls says, “I truly appreciate and look forward to the opportunity to serve this great community.”
seehafernews.com
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
