Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
Judge Rules Trump Can Ignore Special Master Order To Prove Claim FBI 'Planted' Docs
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump does not have to comply with an order by the special master to put up or shut up about his claims that the FBI “planted” information among documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Special master Raymond Dearie...
New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Donald Trump paid a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 cases only eleven days after the FBI conducted a search...
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks
Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose more than $680,000 of his wife's income in filings over a decade ago has re-emerged as she is set to meet with the House of Representatives January 6 committee. Lawyer and conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas was paid $686,589 by...
George Conway says Trump's piling legal issues have turned him into a 'cornered animal' that will eventually turn on the GOP
George Conway weighed in on Trump's brimming docket of legal issues. He predicted that Trump would eventually be convicted, but would also cause "real pain" to the US. "The party is finally going to realize that Trump will take them down with him," Conway said. George Conway, a prominent lawyer...
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails
Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee. The panel has been engaged in a court battle to...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
