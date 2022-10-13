ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

