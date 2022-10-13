Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO