William ‘Bill’ Gerding
William Roger “Bill” Gerding, 79, Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Bill is survived his daughter, Heidi (Jim) Spangle, Fort Wayne; son, William Braden “Brady” (Becky) Gerding, Fort Wayne; two grandsons; and three sisters, Jill Wiegman, New Albany, Jane Brass, Franklin and Elane Thomas, Fort Wayne.
Billee Jean ‘Mick’ Crutchfield
Billee Jean “Mick” Crutchfield, 90, formerly of Columbia City, died Oct. 12, 2022, at Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, Fla. She was born Oct. 3, 1932. On July 26, 1972, she married Clyde E. Crutchfield; he preceded her in death. Surviving is her son, Howard Crutchfield, Alva,...
Ruth M. McGuire
Ruth M. McGuire, 77, North Manchester, died at 4:06 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born June 5, 1945. Ruth married Bruce McGuire on Dec. 18, 1963; he survives in North Manchester. She is also survived by one son, Bruce E. (Barbie) McGuire...
Sue Harman — UPDATED
Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation at Hilton Head Island, S.C. Her kindness, service to others and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as Sue. She was born...
Shirley Atkinson
Shirley Lee Atkinson, 85, Wabash, died at 8:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born Sept. 13, 1937. She married Harold L. Atkinson on June 24, 1956; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Kevin (Jeanne) Atkinson, Wabash and Melinda...
Shirley Ann Glass
Shirley Ann Glass, 86, North Manchester, died Oct. 14, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. Shirley was born Dec. 16, 1935. She married B. DeWayne Glass on June 11, 1955; he survives in North Manchester. She is also survived by her son, William E. “Bill” (Linda) Glass, North Manchester;...
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman — UPDATED
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
Sharon Lee Cearbaugh
Sharon Lee Cearbaugh, 85, Columbia City, died at 4:10 a.m. Oct. 15, 2022, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living, Columbia City. She was born March 14, 1937. On Feb. 5, 1954, she married Fred Roland Cearbaugh; he preceded her in death. Surviving are three sons, Kenneth (Linda) Cearbaugh, Kevin (Paula) Cearbaugh...
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano — PENDING
Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
Mary Bernice Wiggs — PENDING
Mary Bernice Wiggs, 101, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
Lynn S. Zumbrun
Lynn S. Zumbrun, 79, Columbia City, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Columbia City. He was born June 7, 1943. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Tracy (June) Zumbrun; daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne (Jerry) Nichols; sister, JoEllen Zumbrun; and four grandchildren. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge...
Norma J. Pate
Norma J. Pate, 82, Kimmell, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Greencroft Health Care, Goshen. She was born Nov. 7, 1939. Norma is survived by her children, Teresa (Tony) Alfrey, Cromwell, Bert (Lisa) Avery, Kimmell and Michael Avery, Kimmell; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joann (Goldman) Greene, Bloomingdale, Mich., Pamela (Don) Ellis, Wauchula, Fla. and Corrine (Jon), Bangor, Mich.
Amy J. Gillespie
Amy J. Gillespie, 57, Wabash, died at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born July 2, 1965. She married Randy Gillespie on July 22, 1989; he survives in Wabash. Amy is survived by two sons, Robert Gillespie, Frisco, Texas and Adam Gillespie (Isabelle...
Rusty E. Edwards
Rusty E. Edwards, 53, Millersburg, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Millersburg. He was born Sept. 13, 1969. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Edwards) Eash, Goshen; four children, Laramie (Tyler) James, Mishawaka, Noah Edwards, Goshen, Serena Edwards, Elkhart and Solomon Edwards, Nappanee; a granddaughter; and siblings, Chad Eash and Dawn Deal, both of Goshen.
Jon Thomas Denney
Jon Thomas Denney, 65, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 4, 1957. He married Tracey Bever on Nov. 10, 1984. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Denney of Wabash; two children, Zac (Ashley) Denney and Zoe Denney, both of Fort Wayne; father, Donald Denney of Wabash; brother, Michael (Terri) Denney of Wabash; and his sister, Jane (John) DeJong of Granger.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on Old Road 30 and CR 350W near Warsaw. Drivers: Keith Nickerson, 44, South Main Street, Etna Green; Julie Gaines, 57, Belmont Driver, Warsaw. Nickerson said he fell asleep at the wheel. Vehicle left the roadway and then returned to the road and struck a vehicle. Damages up to $25,000.
Val R. Pemberton — UPDATED
Val R. Pemberton 97, Rochester, died at 12:57 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born June 24, 1925. He married Joyce Lee McMahan on Dec. 1, 1951; she preceded him in death. On July 22, 2000, he married Shirley Irene Smith, and she survives in Rochester.
Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi
Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
Timeline From The Past: Traffic Issue At Lake Village Shopping Center On US 30
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. October 1969 — Warsaw Mayor Paul (Mike) Hodges has launched a one-man campaign to alleviate the serious traffic problem at the entrance to the new Lake Village Shopping Center on U.S. 30 east of the city.
