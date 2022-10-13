Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up. Police say the man barricaded himself inside. Morning temperatures are nice and cool in the 60s. Tempe officer shoot woman who allegedly hit patrol vehicles. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Eviction filings hit 13-year high across Maricopa County, assistance still available
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Evictions are rising across Maricopa County, with more and more seniors, single moms, and young families getting kicked out of their homes because they can’t pay the rent. “Rents go up, and they can’t afford more because there’s a limited supply available in the community,”...
AZFamily
Gas prices in Phoenix start to fall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Although Phoenix gas prices are still a whopping $1.46 over last year’s average, gas prices are slowly starting to fall again. This week, gasoline costs are averaging around $4.79 per gallon. GasBuddy surveyed 1,094 gas stations in Phoenix, and diesel fuel prices have increased 18.7 cents in the past week. That brings the average to around $5.06 per gallon. The cheapest station in Phoenix is priced around $4.24 per gallon, with the most expensive coming in at $5.19.
AZFamily
3 tips for realistic self-care despite having a busy life
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all have very busy lives, and while we know self-care is important to our mental health, some days it’s just downright hard to do. This Motivational Monday, author and yoga expert Desi Bartlett joined Good Morning, Arizona, to share three key steps to taking care of ourselves. “We need to take care of our emotional health, mental health, and of course, physical health. We need to be using our boundaries and saying no when we need to say no,” Bartlett said. With the holidays coming up, she suggests getting used to practicing saying no before the holidays.
AZFamily
Twilight Clinic can help you get the good night’s sleep you deserve
GILBERT, AZ (Twilight Clinic) - Twilight Clinic’s comprehensive and holistic approach to sleep disorder management has proven effective for diagnosing and treating sleep disorder symptoms.
AZFamily
VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.
AZFamily
VAI resort in Glendale scheduled to open late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort announced it plans to open by late 2023! The $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort once it’s complete. The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.
AZFamily
Girl struck by lightning in Sun City West, dad helps save her life, medical officials say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning during intense storms on Saturday in Sun City West. Doctors say she’s lucky to be alive and credit her dad with saving her life. Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn...
AZFamily
City slickers find their souls at Rancho de los Caballeros in Wickenburg
CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Famous for its Southwest hospitality and respect for the natural world, Rancho de los Caballeros endeavors to follow the true spirit of the Spanish caballeros, the “gentlemen on horseback.”
AZFamily
New home for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Arizona offers new opportunities for Arizona kids
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Arizona has a new home, and it’s a place for Bigs and Littles to spend time together. It’s a special space that will be on hand, and it’s all to one larger-than-life donation from Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker. In a recorded message to all on hand at Paul’s Car Wash in 2021, Booker made a special announcement. “I am thrilled to let you know you are the recipient of this year’s Devin Booker Starting Five Grant.” This $100,000 donation from the grant has turned one big dream into a big reality.
AZFamily
Teen who survived 2018 lightning strike shares message of hope for girl struck in Sun City West
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - What happened to 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen this past weekend is eerily similar to another west Valley teen who was struck by lightning in 2018. Josiah Wiedman was just thirteen at the time, and although physically injured during the incident, he was another case doctors said was a miracle. Four years later, Wiedman has made a remarkable recovery and has a message for the little girl and her family going through the same thing.
AZFamily
Cooler weather with lingering showers in Phoenix for Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cooler temperatures are in the Valley after a rain-filled Saturday. For Sunday, highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is still the chance for a lingering shower in the morning, but for the most part, the Valley will remain dry.
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
AZFamily
Pouring rain near Riggs & Lindsay Roads
Cindy Wyke sent us this video of hail from 83rd Avenue and Northern in Glendale. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for...
AZFamily
Hail hits northwest Valley
Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Woman arrested for allegedly robbing Scottsdale Fry’s worker with Down syndrome
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women have been arrested after police say they robbed a Scottsdale man who was working at a grocery store late last month. The employee, identified as Kyle Schmidt, was working at Fry’s Food & Drug store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sept. 25, when Scottsdale police say two women, identified as Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell, asked him for money in the parking lot. When he took out his wallet, they reportedly grabbed it and took off.
AZFamily
Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
AZFamily
Phoenix bartender's car with supplies stolen before national competition
The National Weather Service confirmed the landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Power poles destroyed after intense storms hit San Tan Valley. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Storms knocked down SRP power poles over the weekend. Thunderstorms roll...
AZFamily
Area residents evacuated following ammonia leak at south Phoenix business
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hazardous materials teams from the Phoenix Fire Department and other area agencies are working to repair an ammonia leak at a business in south Phoenix. Crews were called to the Reddy Ice facility, located on 40th Street just south of Broadway Road, around 1 a.m....
AZFamily
Man stabbed inside west Phoenix business, police say
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the...
Comments / 0