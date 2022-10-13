PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all have very busy lives, and while we know self-care is important to our mental health, some days it’s just downright hard to do. This Motivational Monday, author and yoga expert Desi Bartlett joined Good Morning, Arizona, to share three key steps to taking care of ourselves. “We need to take care of our emotional health, mental health, and of course, physical health. We need to be using our boundaries and saying no when we need to say no,” Bartlett said. With the holidays coming up, she suggests getting used to practicing saying no before the holidays.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO