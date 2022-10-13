Read full article on original website
Strange Long-Lasting Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Swept Over Earth
NASA’s Swift and Fermi Missions Detect Exceptional Cosmic Blast. An unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation swept over Earth Sunday, October 9, captivating astronomers around the world. The intense emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – that ranks among the most luminous events known.
Psychedelic Sorcery: How Do Mushrooms Become Magic?
New research examines why some fungi evolve psychedelic properties. Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognized for their potential to treat important mental health conditions. These include depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders, and addiction. Psilocybin mushrooms are commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms. They are...
Scientists Reconstruct the Genome of the 180-Million-Year-Old Common Ancestor of All Mammals
University of California, Davis scientists help reveal the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals. From a platypus to a blue whale, all living mammals today are descended from a common ancestor that existed some 180 million years ago. Although we don’t know a lot about this animal, a global team of experts has recently computationally reconstructed the organization of its genome. The findings were recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Climate Change Has Already Impacted Trees’ Size
Researchers have discovered that trees are growing in size as a result of carbon dioxide. It is well known that trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, protecting people from some of the harshest consequences of climate change. A recent study demonstrates the extent to which forests have been storing excess carbon.
New Discovery Indicates an Alternative Gravity Theory
Disturbances in the dwarf galaxies of one of Earth’s closest galaxy clusters point to a different gravity theory. Dwarf galaxies are small, faint galaxies that are often found in or close to bigger galaxies or galaxy clusters. As a result, they could be impacted by their larger companions’ gravitational effects.
NASA’s EMIT: Dust Detective Delivers First Maps From Space for Climate Science
Measurements from EMIT, the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation, will improve computer simulations scientists use to understand climate change. NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has produced its first mineral maps, providing detailed images that show the composition of the surface in regions of northwest Nevada and Libya in the Sahara Desert. EMIT was launched to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft on July 14, 2022.
Scientists Redefine Obesity – Two Major Subtypes Discovered
Scientists identify two distinct types of obesity. A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists discovered two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that could have long-term consequences for health, disease, and medication response. Compared to existing definitions, the results, which were recently published in the journal...
Dark Matter Halos of Newly Discovered Ultra-Diffuse Galaxies Are “Very Odd”
A University of California, Riverside physicist explains. In a study co-led by physicists at the University of California, Riverside and the University of California, Irvine, it was discovered that the dark matter halos of ultra-diffuse galaxies are very odd, raising questions about the current understanding of galaxy formation and the universe’s structure.
NASA’s Mars Sample Return Mission Shields Up for Tests
A potential hazard for any space mission, including NASA’s Mars Sample Return, is micrometeorites. These tiny rocks can travel up to 50 miles per second (180,000 mph). At these extreme speeds, “even dust could cause damage to a spacecraft,” said Bruno Sarli, NASA engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
This Week @NASA: Results of DART Planetary Defense Test & Stunning New Webb Image
The results of NASA’s DART planetary defense test …. Astronauts return safely from the space station …. And more new imagery from the Webb Space Telescope … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. Data Confirms DART Impact Changed Asteroid’s...
Small Mammals Can Be Reservoirs for a Life-Threatening Disease
Rodents are reservoirs of fungal pathogens. Because fungal infections are on the rise in the human population, it is critical for health officials to understand where these pathogens originate. A new study, published in Frontiers in Fungal Biology, has revealed that small mammals could act as a reservoir for these...
Webb Space Telescope Discovers Strange Cosmic “Fingerprint”
A new Webb image shows at least 17 dust rings created by a rare type of star and its companion locked in a celestial dance. A remarkable cosmic sight is revealed in a new image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. At least 17 concentric dust rings are seen mysteriously emanating from a pair of stars. Collectively known as Wolf-Rayet 140, the duo is located just over 5,000 light-years from Earth.
Black Hole Lights Up Years After Ripping Star to Shreds – “We’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before”
A small star was ripped to shreds in October 2018 when it wandered too close to a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away from Earth. Although it may sound exciting, the event didn’t come as a surprise to astronomers who witness these violent incidents occasionally while scanning the night sky.
Milky Way’s Graveyard of Dead Stars Found – First Map of the “Galactic Underworld”
In the first map of the ‘galactic underworld’, a study from the University of Sydney has revealed a vast graveyard that stretches three times the height of the Milky Way. It has also indicated where the dead stars lie. A graveyard that stretches three times the height of...
