The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins could become business partners early on this season. On one hand, you have the Maple Leafs, where general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is trying to move fourth-line winger Wayne Simmonds. Dubas has also been reportedly trying to acquire some more depth as some early season injuries have thinned out their blue line. Insert the Penguins, where GM Ron Hextall has a surplus of defensemen, creating an interesting dynamic between the two clubs as there’s certainly some potential we see an early season trade from the two hockey clubs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO