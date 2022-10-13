Read full article on original website
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
3 Unexpected Trade Targets For Oilers This Season
If the Edmonton Oilers are Stanley Cup contenders this season — which many insiders have pegged the Oilers to be — it’s likely they’ll be adding at the NHL Trade Deadline. Salary cap issues will obviously play their role but GM Ken Holland will head into the deadline as a buyer and the typical names that get mentioned in the rumor mill will be connected to the franchise. But, are there unexpected names the team might want to look at?
St. Louis Blues: Revisiting the Pavel Buchnevich Trade
As the 2022-23 season is about to begin for the St. Louis Blues, it’s time to look back on the Pavel Buchnevich trade that general manager Doug Armstrong pulled off prior to the 2021-22 season. This trade has been fantastic for the Blues through one season. Buchnevich’s Career Year...
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
Maple Leafs at a Crossroads With Muzzin & Holl Pairing
The Toronto Maple Leafs have seen a revolving door of defenseman within their top-four. Even with names like Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev to provide stability as a second pairing in the past, it wasn’t enough as their defensive deficiencies caught up to them. With the acquisition of Jake...
Sharks Had Some Positives From Brutal Homecoming Weekend
The San Jose Sharks’ pregame tributes to Brent Burns and Doug Wilson were the highlights of an otherwise embarrassing weekend at SAP Center. Mental lapses and unforced errors continue to be a mind-boggling trend for the team en route to finding new and unique ways to lose. The fact that both games were very winnable just pours more salt in the wound of their 0-4 start to the season.
Maple Leafs & Penguins Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins could become business partners early on this season. On one hand, you have the Maple Leafs, where general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is trying to move fourth-line winger Wayne Simmonds. Dubas has also been reportedly trying to acquire some more depth as some early season injuries have thinned out their blue line. Insert the Penguins, where GM Ron Hextall has a surplus of defensemen, creating an interesting dynamic between the two clubs as there’s certainly some potential we see an early season trade from the two hockey clubs.
Lightning Lines In Search of Right Chemistry to Start the Season
The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they would have a tough road trip to start the season. With the offseason losses of Ondřej Palát and Ryan McDonagh, head coach Jon Cooper has been busy shifting his lines trying to find the perfect combinations. Some of the newly-acquired players are already contributing to the team.
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 5-2 Win Against the Blue Jackets
Ahead of the night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the St. Louis Blues were the last team in the NHL to play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season. The Funky Butt Brass Band stayed funky and lively as fans filed into the Enterprise Center with high anticipation of the night’s game.
Blues’ 2022-23 Season Could Be Filled With Milestones
The St. Louis Blues 2022-23 season is nearly upon us. As the time draws closer, here is a chance to look at the vast number of milestones nearly every player on the club’s roster could achieve this season. Jordan Binnington. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington needs only 38 games played...
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After Three Games
It hasn’t been easy, but the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be back on track. The sky looks a bit brighter today than it did on Thursday morning. Last night, the team beat the hard-working and much-improved Ottawa Senators by a score of 3-2. For those fans who like...
Senators Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Slow Start Offensively
After losing to the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs, fans are questioning the Ottawa Senators’ legitimacy as a playoff contender. The offence hasn’t been producing as well as the team would have hoped, having only scored three goals in 120 minutes of play. The truth is, chemistry...
Oilers’ Connor McDavid Can & Will Score 60 Goals This Season
It should be a matter of time before Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid breaks the 50-goal mark. Considering he’s the best player in the world and has a career average of 1.44 points per game, he can score goals with ease. He may typically pass first, but he has started to alter his game.
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 7-1 Win Versus Ducks
After the 3-1 loss on opening night to the Florida Panthers, the New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance. Not only did they earn their first win of the season, but they also made a statement. The Islanders scored seven goals, including three in the second period in a dominant win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Blown Leads, Power Play, Bieksa & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. To say the season has not started well for the Canucks would be...
Islanders Weekly: Defense, Young Stars Lead the Way
It’s still too early to tell what the New York Islanders’ identity will be this season, specifically under new head coach Lane Lambert. Their opening two games were a mixed bag – a 3-1 (empty net) loss to the Florida Panthers and a 7-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks. However, at least they found a way to turn things around after their first loss. Here’s a look back on the week and the Islanders’ schedule ahead.
Capitals’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Troubles, Ovechkin & More
Welcome to the first edition of the ‘Washington Capitals’ 3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 season. This is the start of a weekly series that will be released each Monday, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. After starting the season...
Canucks’ Kuzmenko – Pettersson – Höglander Line Shining Early
The first two games of the 2022-23 Vancouver Canucks season have been problematic. The team has blown multi-goal leads in both contests while also giving up a shorthanded goal in each, and their power play has been abysmal, going one for 13. There has been one positive, though, and that is the play of the Andrei Kuzmenko – Elias Pettersson – Nils Höglander line. The trio has been Vancouver’s best by far and should be considered the Canucks’ top line, at least for now.
5 Longshots for the 2022-23 Hart Trophy
There is no higher individual honor in the National Hockey League than the Hart Trophy. Chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” it has been the crowning achievement of all of the game’s greatest superstars (including Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky, and Gordie Howe, among others).
The Sky Is Not Falling on the Maple Leafs
It seems that there is no in-between with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is either “Plan the Parade” or “The Sky is Falling.” It appears, at this moment, that the apocalypse is upon us all because of Matt Murray’s thigh. Who would have thought that a body part would bring about the end of the Maple Leafs’ world?
