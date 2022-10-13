Read full article on original website
Related
defensenews.com
Xtend signs $9M drone deal with Pentagon’s irregular warfare office
JERUSALEM — Xtend will develop multi-payload drones for the Pentagon’s irregular warfare office under an $8.9 million deal, the Israeli company announced. This is the sixth contract between Xtend and the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, and it follows a deal in May for the supply of hundreds of Wolverine Gen2 drones to the U.S. government.
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country
defensenews.com
US Air Force tests exoskeleton to give cargo-loading porters a boost
WASHINGTON — The Air Force this month demonstrated an exoskeleton it hopes will allow aerial porters to load cargo onto aircraft with fewer injuries and less fatigue. The Forge System exoskeleton is designed to augment the leg strength of aerial porters, who are in charge of managing and loading passengers and cargo on and off mobility aircraft, with pneumatically-powered leg braces and a backpack.
defensenews.com
US Transportation Command favors buying used sealift ships
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Transportation Command is focused on recapitalizing the nation’s sealift fleet with used vessels over designing and building new ones, as suggested by a congressional panel. The average ship in the sealift fleet is 46 years old, and Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost said...
defensenews.com
Senate to add $10 billion in Taiwan aid, scale back arms sale reform
WASHINGTON — The Senate’s annual defense authorization bill will now include $10 billion in military aid for Taiwan — more than double the initial amount proposed — even as it scales back language intended to help address the $14 billion backlog of arms sales the Asian nation already made from the U.S.
defensenews.com
Army plans $1 billion ‘easy button’ contract to spur cloud migration
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will roll out a contract worth as much as $1 billion this fiscal year to spur the service’s migration to cloud-based computing. The multi-award, multi-vendor Enterprise Application Migration and Modernization deal, or EAMM, is expected to kick off in the second or third quarter, according to Chief Information Officer Raj Iyer. The contract is meant to make it easier and cheaper to advance the Army’s comprehensive cloud goals, including rapid software development, data-driven decision making and zero-trust cybersecurity.
defensenews.com
US military developing tech, concept to resupply Pacific troops
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government may require commercial planes and ships conducting military lift operations to carry technology that lets them navigate and communicate even when an adversary is trying to jam their systems, according to the head of U.S. Transportation Command. This requirement for carry-on kit for sealift...
defensenews.com
Lawmakers seek emergency powers for Pentagon’s Ukraine war contracting
WASHINGTON ― Bipartisan legislation introduced in the Senate would grant the Pentagon wartime procurement powers, allowing it to buy high-priority munitions using multi-year contracts to help Ukraine fight Russia and to refill U.S. stockpiles. The Senate Armed Services Committee’s chairman, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and ranking member, Sen. Jim...
Comments / 0