FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween in Philadelphia, new restaurants to try, 'A Different World' reunion | FYI Philly
We visit Halloween hangouts, new dining standouts and the cast of "A Different World" reunites. Plus, art with Puerto Rican flare.
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In Philadelphia
By The original uploader was Anthony at English Wikipedia. (CC SA 1.0) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PhillyBite
A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks
- Cleavers Cheesesteaks is the perfect place for a cheesesteak sandwich and creative side dishes. The Counter-service shop also offers shakes and bottled beer. The ambiance is casual and hip, and it's a great place to people-watch while you enjoy your sandwich. A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks in Center...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Humpback whale surprises Bucks County father and son fishing at Jersey Shore
When Zach Piller pulled out his phone to take a video of his dad's catch, the whale breached and knocked against their boat.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
billypenn.com
After decades of ‘quiet fleecing,’ Philadelphia could lead a workers’ revolution
Workers in the U.S. are facing two potential futures. In one direction, there’s movement toward better working conditions and finally seeing wages catch up to the cost of living. In the other, inflation continues to outpace income — even if people recently fought for higher pay and won.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Phillymag.com
New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park
Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA
New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
californiaexaminer.net
Philadelphia’s Turbulent Weekend Continued On South Street And In Old City
At least five people were hurt, two critically, in shootings across half a dozen Philadelphia neighborhoods on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The police reported making a single arrest. A lady, 22, was shot in the head above her left eye in the Cobb’s Creek neighborhood at approximately 8:30 p.m....
How homelessness is harsh reality for some Philly college students
Imagine going to college and not having a dorm or apartment, and being homeless? In Philadelphia and beyond, this is a harsh reality for some students.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
