The Arkadelphia Board of Education on Tuesday will consider approval of the top cost of asbestos removal at the former site of Peake Elementary School. A bid tabulation dated Sept. 14 shows an overall price tag of $89,614; of that, $64,135 is for asbestos abatement. Nabholz Construction Services provided the school district with a budget summary in May. Work on asbestos removal began at the campus in mid-September and is expected to take five weeks to complete.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO