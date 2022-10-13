Read full article on original website
Reddies defense shuts down Harding in 15-14 win
SEARCY — One week after turnovers plagued Henderson State, the Reddie defense flipped the script, turning over the No. 12 Harding Bisons three times as HSU earned its biggest win of the season, 15-14. Coming into this game, HU led the GAC in scoring offense with 35.2 points per game and second in the league in rushing offense with 322.5 rushing yards per game. Saturday, HSU held Harding to a season-low 14 points and its second lowest rushing output with 236 yards on the ground.
Tigers beat Weevils to stay undefeated
ARKADELPHIA — The fifth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team moved to 7-0 on the season with a 41-7 win over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium. The Weevils (3-4) came out with an efficient game plan on defense early in the game, keeping Ouachita (7-0) scoreless in the...
Reddies cross country finishes season at Lois Davis Invite
The Henderson State cross country program finished its regular season in Magnolia with the Lois Davis Invitational. The Reddies finished fourth out of eight teams at the event. HSU saw a score of 112, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 19 points and GAC-foe Arkansas-Monticello by 90 points. The Reddies finished the...
Badgers celebrate Senior Night with big win over Waldron; move to 6-0
The Arkadelphia Badgers celebrated Senior Night with their second straight blowout victory, defeating Waldron 56-6 in the last regular season game on AllCare Field at Badger Stadium. With the win, the. Badgers improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 4A-7. By virtue of the win, the Badgers officially clinched...
3 die in Nashville; carbon monoxide to blame
Three people, including two juveniles, are dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Howard County officials said Friday. The victims were Raymond Jones, 49, and two juveniles, ages 13 and 14. All three were Nashville residents. Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said that at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the...
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 16-22
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Oct....
Officials celebrate beginning of Arkadelphia Bypass
Arkadelphia will look entirely different in just a matter of years. Construction on a major infrastructure project in Arkadelphia will begin soon, and a celebratory groundbreaking was held Friday to commemorate an historic occasion. State and local officials took turns speaking at the event, which drew about 100 people to the Clark County Courthouse.
Peake demolition nears as abatement wraps up
The Arkadelphia Board of Education on Tuesday will consider approval of the top cost of asbestos removal at the former site of Peake Elementary School. A bid tabulation dated Sept. 14 shows an overall price tag of $89,614; of that, $64,135 is for asbestos abatement. Nabholz Construction Services provided the school district with a budget summary in May. Work on asbestos removal began at the campus in mid-September and is expected to take five weeks to complete.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 14
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
City board to discuss police car policy, Barkadelphia land option
The Arkadelphia City Board of Directors will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Boardroom with a full agenda. Increasing the radius for which Arkadelphia Police Department officers may drive their patrol vehicles home will be up for discussion when the city board meets. The current policy allows...
