Bruce Willis Looks So Happy in This Rare Kissing Selfie With Wife Emma Heming

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, are sticking together through his battle with aphasia . The 44-year-old model has been protective of her husband after he revealed his diagnosis in late March, but she’s updating her Instagram followers letting them know they are doing well.

In a sweet Instagram Story snapshot, Heming shared a rare PDA image of the two of them . Willis, wearing a black baseball cap and a plaid shirt, leaned in with his scruffy face to kiss his wife on the cheek. She looked happily into the camera lens while the wind blew her hair in her face. The candid was an adorable moment in time to which she added her own commentary, “I love him too.”

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming

Heming has put on a brave face in dealing with the 67-year-old actor’s illness , which affects his ability to communicate, and she’s also discussing how hard it is to be a caregiver. She shared her thoughts in August on National Grief Day, “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” She wrote in the caption of an Instagram Reel. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” She also offered up words of “comfort” that she had learned from her stepdaughter Scout, noting that “ grief is the deepest and purest form of love .”

She continues to stand by her husband’s side even though the journey isn’t easy. They have two young daughters to raise, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, and she wants him to be there to cherish every moment.

