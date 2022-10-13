Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Ingram steps down from DSS Board
In an attempt to lower the political tension in Pittsylvania County, Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram has stepped down from the Department of Social Services Board effective immediately. In his resignation email, Ingram said he rescinded his visit to Richmond to talk with state Social Services officials about having...
WSET
'Outstanding efforts:' Danville Police Department recognizes some of their employees
DANVILLE Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department recognizes some of its employees for outstanding efforts. They first recognized Officer J. S. Stadler for receiving an award. The award "Community Guardian" was given to Stadler the department said. Officer J. S. Stadler responded to a call in reference to...
WBTM
Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance
The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
cardinalnews.org
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott gives $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation
MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, novelist, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation. This gift will support the organization’s mission of catalyzing long-term transformation in the region, according to a release from DRF today. (Disclaimer: The Danville Regional Foundation is one of Cardinal...
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
Eastern Alamance High School student to be charged after knife found following fight, school district says
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A student at Eastern Alamance High School is expected to face charges after a fight, according to Alamance-Burlington School System. At about 9 a.m. Monday morning, a fight broke out involving two students at Eastern Alamance High School, the district said. According to ABSS, no one was hurt, but a knife […]
WSLS
Public hearing postponed for proposed Pittsylvania County luxury RV park
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – There has been a delay in the process to bring a luxury RV park to Pittsylvania County. A public hearing and vote on the RV park proposal was scheduled to take place during this month’s Board of Supervisors meeting but has now been pushed to November.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Man in Alamance County accused of indecent exposure near day care
HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Alamance County on Friday in connection to an indecent exposure incident, according to a Haw River Police Department news release. Around 2:30 p.m., a woman was driving down East Main Street when she saw a man standing at the gate of a day care and […]
rhinotimes.com
Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap
The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
WSET
Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History remembers an Averett University Professor
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Museum Board and staff are remembering a professor who passed away. Robert Marsh, a professor at Averett University passed away Wednesday after an extended illness the museum said. "We were blessed to call him our friend and supporter. Robert exhibited five times at...
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
uncg.edu
Meet your 2022 Homecoming Royal Court
This is not your typical Homecoming Court. Eight of UNCG’s brightest students comprise the Royal Court, an honor earned by students who demonstrate academic performance, curricular and co-curricular involvement, contribution to the university and the community, and – of course – Spartan spirit. This weekend at the...
Danville hopes to beautify city's first Black cemetery
Known as the Freedman Cemetery, the city's nearly 8-acre, first Black cemetery dating back at least 160 years is being examined by the city of Danville for identification of unmarked graves.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
wfmynews2.com
Tracking severe storms in the Triad
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Monday. A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Alamance County is now expired. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power...
Asheboro man charged with statutory rape, kidnapping in Moore County, sheriff says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested following an investigation in Moore County. According to Sheriff Ronnie Fields, they received a report about a statutory rape on Sept. 12. The report alleges that the victim had met the suspect through an online chat. On Friday, after an investigation, Sebation Scott Swanson, 22, […]
47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
‘It does feel like a miracle’: Greensboro teen begins remembering 5 years after accident caused amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dozen or so college-aged women are lined up to start a 5K race. That isn’t remarkable, but the fact that Caitlin Little is one of them is remarkable. Caitlin’s high school coach knew she’d be a star then came that day five years ago: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Caitlin was at practice […]
Burlington is nearly finished with refurbishing its 100-year-old carousel
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel has returned to the city and is currently being installed in City Park with hand-carved:. They will all be placed in their brand-new Carousel House that has been repaired and repainted. Following the installation of the Carousel, crews will put...
