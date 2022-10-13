ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yanceyville, NC

chathamstartribune.com

Ingram steps down from DSS Board

In an attempt to lower the political tension in Pittsylvania County, Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram has stepped down from the Department of Social Services Board effective immediately. In his resignation email, Ingram said he rescinded his visit to Richmond to talk with state Social Services officials about having...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance

The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott gives $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, novelist, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation. This gift will support the organization’s mission of catalyzing long-term transformation in the region, according to a release from DRF today. (Disclaimer: The Danville Regional Foundation is one of Cardinal...
DANVILLE, VA
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Public hearing postponed for proposed Pittsylvania County luxury RV park

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – There has been a delay in the process to bring a luxury RV park to Pittsylvania County. A public hearing and vote on the RV park proposal was scheduled to take place during this month’s Board of Supervisors meeting but has now been pushed to November.
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap

The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
uncg.edu

Meet your 2022 Homecoming Royal Court

This is not your typical Homecoming Court. Eight of UNCG’s brightest students comprise the Royal Court, an honor earned by students who demonstrate academic performance, curricular and co-curricular involvement, contribution to the university and the community, and – of course – Spartan spirit. This weekend at the...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Tracking severe storms in the Triad

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Monday. A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Alamance County is now expired. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

