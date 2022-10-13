Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
CNET
Stop Sleeping With Your Dog
Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
How To Get Rid Of Dog Smell From Anywhere In Your Home
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Loving our pets is easy; dealing with our four-legged friends’ odors isn’t such a...
komando.com
7 things your dog should NEVER eat
We all know that people and dogs require very different things in a dietary sense. What’s great for our bodies isn’t always suitable for our pets. The wrong treats may even prove to be fatal in some cases. Tap or click here for must-have pet products. The following...
Will Dogs Eat Their Owners if They Die at Home? Fluffy's Getting Hungry
Let's say you live all alone, with the exception of your spunky pup. And whether you're residing in the wilderness — or in a bustling city — you're still on your own. Given this, have you ever thought about how long it would take for someone to find you in the wake of your sudden death? We know, it's bleak, but Halloween is on its way! And just for the sake of conversation, let's say you kick the bucket. If your dog were to be alone for days on end, would your dog eat you?
ohmymag.co.uk
This is how often your dog really needs to pee
When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
rsvplive.ie
New study reveals what your dog's breed says about you
If you have a badly behaving pup, it might be time to look at yourself rather than scolding it. A study has shown that dogs behave like their owners, so if you have a naughty dog, it could say something about you!. For the research, more than 1,500 current and...
msn.com
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
I tried the 4-7-8 breathing sleep trick & it’s helped my anxiety
We all want to sleep better at night, so much so that many people are trying strange sleep hacks in an effort to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. One sleep trick that I’ve seen popping up everywhere recently is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Developed by Dr...
msn.com
29 foods you may not know can be poisonous to your dog
Slide 1 of 30: As man's best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It's natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us. Part of the reason we can eat foods that they can't is that dogs are so much smaller than us. They also weigh far less, which means their bodies can't absorb things as quickly. "Foods that are perfectly suitable for human consumption, as well as other animals, may be toxic and even poisonous to your dog, posing a serious threat to their health and well-being," writes Canine Journal co-founder Michelle Schenker. "Why? Because all animals have very different rates of metabolism." Another problem is that dogs have voracious appetites and don't always know when to stop. Although some foods are not toxic in small doses, larger quantities can be fatal. Signs of food poisoning in dogs can vary widely, but key symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dilated pupils, loss of appetite, restlessness, staggering, and disorientation. If you suspect your dog has eaten something toxic, VetsNow recommends never to induce vomiting unless a poison control expert has instructed you to do so. Certain substances can actually cause more damage coming back up and are best left in a dog's stomach. To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call for advice at (888) 426-4435. Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of which human foods can be dangerous, Stacker put together a slideshow of common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. You may also like: Most popular house-friendly dogs.
petpress.net
Why Does My Dog Lay Against Me? 6 Reasons of Dog-Human Bonding
A dog leaning against its owner is a sight that is seen all over the world. Why does this happen? Why do dogs seek physical contact with their human companions?. There are many reasons why this bonding occurs, and we will discuss some of them in this blog post. Whatever...
How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?
Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.
nypressnews.com
Different dog breeds attract owners with certain personality traits, study finds
It is often said of dogs that they look like their doting owners – but the resemblance is not just limited to appearance, as the pets act like them too. There are links between some of the UK’s most popular breeds and the dominant personality traits shown by their owners, according to a study from The Kennel Club.
pethelpful.com
Scared Cat Who Arrived at Florida Shelter After Her Owner Was Evicted Shows the Reality of Animal Surrender
Many times animals are surrendered for the worst reasons. Take one cat at the Orange County Animal Services in Orlando Florida, who is now waiting for a new home after tragedy struck. It breaks our hearts to see her so scared!. Photographer Albert Harris (@aharrisphoto) shared Turanga's story to raise...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Blu
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Blu!. Beautiful Blu, this sweet boy is not just beautiful on the outside!. He would make the perfect family a loving companion with his sweet nature and funny personality. Blu loves to be close to his family. Although...
ohmymag.co.uk
Keep your cat’s litter box stink-free with these simple tips
Many cat owners assume that the stinky smell of their pets’ litter boxes is the price they have to pay for their cuteness. But it’s not really true. The potty situation can be turned around with these simple and effective tips. Scoop every day. This is probably the...
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 3