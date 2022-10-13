Read full article on original website
Related
The 22 Best 90s Hip-Hop Artists
If you ask any hip-hop fan, most will tell you that the 1990s was the Golden Age of the genre. (Though the 1980s weren’t half-bad either.) But for anyone who grew up in the era of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem, and Missy Elliott, you know what decade really reigns supreme.
soultracks.com
Motown great Ivy Joe Hunter dies at age 82
For those of us who grew up on the iconic music of Motown, the last few years have brought us news of too many deaths of friends. And tonight, we mourn that passing of Motown singer, songwriter and producer, the great Ivy Jo Hunter. He was 82. The Detroit-raised Hunter...
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'
Veteran record producer Hitmaka was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, beating out several equally talented musicians, including ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Grammy Award-winning producer Pharrell Williams. In honor of...
mailplus.co.uk
Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan
BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Kim Waters and Raynard Gibson update a Joe classic
(October 14, 2022) One of contemporary jazz’s steady players, Kim Waters has delivered his signature tenor and alto saxophones embracing multi-genres for over three and a half decades. While Waters originally chose the violin, his final selection in the saxophone family of instruments was his ultimate true calling. Since...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo & Takeoff “Only Built For Infinity Links” Album Review
“Only Built For Infinity Links” is a testament to the Yin and Yang-like nature of Quavo and Takeoff’s individual styles. Last summer, the Hip-Hop community witnessed the long-awaited return of Migos. The trio’s fourth studio album, Culture III, arrived three-and-a-half years after the second installment of their fan-favorite album series, and, perhaps more infamously, it also followed the release of Migos’ mixed bags of solo studio albums: Quavo’s QUAVO HUNCHO, Takeoff’s The Last Rocket, and Offset’s FATHER OF 4. Yet, thanks to singles such as the NBA YoungBoy-assisted “Need It” and the bounce-back anthem “Straightenin,” as well as popular album cuts like “Avalanche” and the Drake-assisted “Having Our Way,” Culture III still managed to be met with positive reception and significant commercial success. Having effectively released a comeback album, Migos seemed perfectly poised to recalibrate and find their new place within the contemporary Hip-Hop landscape, but less than a full year later, all of the momentum they had built with Culture III came crashing down once the classic Atlanta trio was hit with breakup rumors.
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Sade Are Recording New Music
Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
France 24
Music show: Alias releases 'Jozef', first concept album full of psychedelic rock
After studying jazz in Aix En Provence, in southern France, Alias moved to Quebec and started composing music for TV soundtracks and live shows like 'Le Cirque du Soleil' and 'Big Little Lies'. He has recently released his first concept album full of psychedelic rock, one that delves into the absurd world of 'Jozef', a hard to pin down multi-faceted protagonist. Fans of Jack White and Beck's music will not be disappointed. He came by the France 24 studio to tell Marjorie Hache more about it.
Crazy Diamond: Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett Focus of Upcoming Documentary
Syd Barrett, who walked Pink Floyd through the gates of dawn before mental illness forced his departure from the then-rising group, will be the focus of an upcoming documentary featuring new interviews with his former bandmates. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd will chronicle the early years of the band, as well as the life of the elusive and madcap Barrett after he left the band during the recording of 1968’s A Saucerful of Secrets; Roger “Syd” Barrett died in 2006 at the age of 60. Mercury Studios, which is producing the documentary, landed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD & Marshmello Team Up For Melodic Single “Bye Bye”
Since his tragic passing in 2019, Juice WRLD has been subjected to numerous posthumous releases. While the ethics behind these releases are dubious, it seems like they just keep on coming. Numerous Juice projects have been released over the past couple of years, and on Friday, a new single with Marshmello called “Bye Bye” was released to the masses.
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
Billboard
Incubus Sells Song Publishing Catalog to HarbourView
HarbourView Equity Partners has acquired the music publishing catalog of Incubus, the genre-bending rock band that has generated 12.4 million U.S. album consumption units since forming in 1991, according to Luminate. When non-U.S. sales are added in, the group has sold more than 23 million records, according to the announcement.
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
The Cult, ‘Under the Midnight Sun': Album Review
The Cult has always defied easy categorization. For nearly 40 years, the West Yorkshire band's driving creative force has been the push and pull of singer Ian Astbury's post-punk spiritualism and guitarist Billy Duffy's arena-rock histrionics. This musical yin and yang resulted in a triptych of classic albums — 1985's Love, 1987's Electric and 1989's Sonic Temple — that ran the gamut from goth rock to quasi-glam metal, and it showed the Cult’s ability to adapt to changing musical trends without becoming beholden to them, keeping fans on their toes all the while.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Alum Benicio Bryant Impresses in Captivating “Save Your Tears” Cover
You don’t want to miss Benicio Bryant’s soulful, captivating cover of “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd. The America’s Got Talent alum has released several covers in the past, but his latest is truly one of his best. Benicio Bryant Covers “Save Your Tears” by...
Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video
Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch]
Legendary TV personality Don Cornelius was born on this day in 1936. Cornelius changed the face of black entertainment as creator and host of Soul Train, which celebrated black music and dance like nothing else before. The iconic television program was hailed for tapping into the culture of black fashion,...
Comments / 0