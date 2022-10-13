“Only Built For Infinity Links” is a testament to the Yin and Yang-like nature of Quavo and Takeoff’s individual styles. Last summer, the Hip-Hop community witnessed the long-awaited return of Migos. The trio’s fourth studio album, Culture III, arrived three-and-a-half years after the second installment of their fan-favorite album series, and, perhaps more infamously, it also followed the release of Migos’ mixed bags of solo studio albums: Quavo’s QUAVO HUNCHO, Takeoff’s The Last Rocket, and Offset’s FATHER OF 4. Yet, thanks to singles such as the NBA YoungBoy-assisted “Need It” and the bounce-back anthem “Straightenin,” as well as popular album cuts like “Avalanche” and the Drake-assisted “Having Our Way,” Culture III still managed to be met with positive reception and significant commercial success. Having effectively released a comeback album, Migos seemed perfectly poised to recalibrate and find their new place within the contemporary Hip-Hop landscape, but less than a full year later, all of the momentum they had built with Culture III came crashing down once the classic Atlanta trio was hit with breakup rumors.

3 DAYS AGO