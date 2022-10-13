This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania

Photo: Getty Images

A Mount Joy barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Pennsylvania .

Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state , which included Harvey's Main Street BBQ as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"You can’t go wrong with anything at Harvey’s Main Street BBQ , a dine-in barbecue restaurant run by competition-winning pitmaster Harvey Schademan," Love Food wrote. "But if you’re struggling to choose, order The Decision Maker, which comes with pulled pork, chicken, ribs, brisket, Cajun sausage, two sides and a roll. You’ll be served loads of food and can try everything with the house barbecue (vinegar, butter, ketchup and mustard) sauce."

Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below: