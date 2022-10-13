This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania
A Mount Joy barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Pennsylvania .
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state , which included Harvey's Main Street BBQ as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"You can’t go wrong with anything at Harvey’s Main Street BBQ , a dine-in barbecue restaurant run by competition-winning pitmaster Harvey Schademan," Love Food wrote. "But if you’re struggling to choose, order The Decision Maker, which comes with pulled pork, chicken, ribs, brisket, Cajun sausage, two sides and a roll. You’ll be served loads of food and can try everything with the house barbecue (vinegar, butter, ketchup and mustard) sauce."
Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
- Alaska- Turnagain Arm PiT BBQ
- Arizona- Little Miss BBQ
- Arkansas- Sim's Bar-B-Que
- California- Copper Top BBQ
- Colorado- Georgia Boys BBQ
- Connecticut- Pig Rig BBQ
- Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
- Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q
- Georgia- Wiley's Championship BBQ
- Hawaii- Sunset Smokehouse
- Idaho- Rib Shack Barbecue
- Illinois- Smoque BBQ
- Indiana- Hank's Smoked Briskets
- Iowa- Jimmy Jack's Rib Shack
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
- Kentucky- Old Hickory Bar-B-Que
- Louisiana- The Joint
- Maine- Wilson County Barbecue
- Maryland- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse
- Michigan- Slows Bar-B-Q
- Minnesota- Animales Barbecue
- Mississippi- Clay's House of Pig
- Missouri- City Butcher and Barbecue
- Montana- The Notorious P.I.G.
- Nebraska- Smokin Barrel BBQ
- Nevada- John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill
- New Hampshire- Smokeshow Barbecue
- New Jersey- Red White & Que Smokehouse
- New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
- New York- John Brown BBQ
- North Carolina- Skylight Inn BBQ
- North Dakota- Spitfire Bar & Grill
- Ohio- Eli's BBQ
- Oklahoma- Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch
- Oregon- Matt's BBQ
- Pennsylvania- Harvey's Main Street BBQ
- Rhode Island- Durk's Bar-B-Q
- South Carolina- Lewis Barbecue
- South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT
- Tennessee- Peg Leg Porker
- Texas- Franklin Barbecue
- Utah- Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ
- Vermont- Bluebird Barbecue
- Virginia- HogsHead Cafe
- Washington- Brileys BBQ & Grill
- West Virginia- Hickory House
- Wisconsin- Double B's BBQ
- Wyoming- HQ BBQ
