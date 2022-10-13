Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
Abandoned Haunted House
Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
msn.com
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
Thrillist
This New Orient Express Train Is 1920s Art Deco Perfection
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Thrillist
For Brooklyn’s Untitled Queen, Drag Is Art
The Brooklyn drag scene is famous for its innovative looks, and there’s no better example than Untitled Queen, a fixture on the scene for over a decade. I caught up with this multidisciplinary queen on a chill, post-Bushwig Wednesday morning to chat about her conceptual approach, how she got her name, and her role as a “grumpy ghost.”
mailplus.co.uk
Cainer — Your Stars
ARIES Mar 21 — Apr 20. WITH your ruling planet Mars involved in a Grand Trine, the weekend looks promising. No matter what experience you find yourself dealing with, you’ll be able to cope confidently. Even if you don’t know what’s needed, with faith in your abilities, you’ll find ways to shine. It’s only if you question your entitlement to success that you’ll feel wobbly. Otherwise, no matter what you’re up against or trying to achieve, you’ll find wherever there’s a will, you’ll find a way — and enjoy yourself too. What does your heart desire and how can you achieve what you really want? Call your weekly forecast: 0906 751 5601.
Comments / 0