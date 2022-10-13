ARIES Mar 21 — Apr 20. WITH your ruling planet Mars involved in a Grand Trine, the weekend looks promising. No matter what experience you find yourself dealing with, you’ll be able to cope confidently. Even if you don’t know what’s needed, with faith in your abilities, you’ll find ways to shine. It’s only if you question your entitlement to success that you’ll feel wobbly. Otherwise, no matter what you’re up against or trying to achieve, you’ll find wherever there’s a will, you’ll find a way — and enjoy yourself too. What does your heart desire and how can you achieve what you really want? Call your weekly forecast: 0906 751 5601.

4 DAYS AGO