Veterans Stand Down returns to Stramler Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Veterans Stand Down event to aid veterans, dependents, including homeless veterans, returned to Stramler Park Thursday morning.

The event is being held at 3805 Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.

“During the 2021 stand down we served over 400 veterans and their dependents,” said Deborah Johnson, President and CEO of CVAF. “This year, we expect to see higher attendance, as we know that people are continuing to struggle post pandemic.”

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

17 News Alerts

The event gives veterans and families easier access to over 100 services by bringing them all to one location. Veterans may be able to find resources including gently used clothing and new underwear and socks at the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.