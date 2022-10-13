Read full article on original website
Analysis-Goldman Sachs' consumer pivot solves one question, but makeover raises more
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) strategy pivot has solved one problem for investors who didn't love its foray into consumer banking. Still, Wall Street is yet to be convinced if the broader reorganization will create long term benefits.
Analysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Some gauges of the stock market's health are showing that the latest rally in U.S. equities may be the start of a sustained move higher, though many investors are hesitant to jump on board until there are signs inflation is cooling.
Marketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With investors' mood perking up this week, leading to a buoyant rally, UK inflation data, due on Wednesday, takes the spotlight.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
Oil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into more risky assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials.
Editorial: Support freedom in Iran
With its apparent sale of suicide drones to Russia, Iran climbs further out on a dangerous limb. Repressive at home where it is confronted by growing popular protests over mandatory head coverings for women, Iran’s leadership is doubling down on its relationship with Russia. The turbaned leadership appears to have decided that crushing dissent and taking sides with another world-class practitioner of dissent-crushing, which also has the ability to back up Iran militarily in the always tense Middle East, is the safest route to self-preservation. Read more Blade editorials
Ukraine’s coming winter looks colder after Russia targets energy supply
It is a grim warning. While attention has been focused on the civilian casualties and chaos caused by Russia’s renewed bombing of Kyiv and other major cities, its impact on the country’s energy supply has not been quantified until today. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that 30% of the...
Hong Kong leader prioritises global talent, security in first policy address
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Making his first policy address on Wednesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee prioritised improving competitiveness and attracting more overseas talent, while also stressing the need to bolster national security in the Chinese ruled city.
