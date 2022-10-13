The Lampasas County Historical Commission will observe Archaeology Month in Texas on Oct. 24 with a program at 6:30 p.m. at the Lampasas Public Library. Boyce Cabaniss will offer a program as a follow-up to the one he presented last year that was well received. The program will feature artifacts from local digs that include the basements of old historic buildings. He also will answer questions…

LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO