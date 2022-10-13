Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department says juveniles fled a car in flames on I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A car burst into flames on a Des Moines highway early Sunday morning. It happened at I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. The Des Moines fire department says two juveniles fled the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with KCCI...
Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
UPDATE: Missing Des Moines 9-year-old located
Miko has been located and is being reunited with his family.
theperrynews.com
Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday
Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
KCCI.com
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
KCCI.com
600 firearms off the streets: Des Moines police have confiscated high number of guns in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police reported this week they took the 600th illegally or irresponsibly possessed firearm off the streets. The department has told KCCI that it confiscates an average of 600 firearms per year. Police expect that number to be higher in 2022.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Crash
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash. Police say the incident happened October 1st near the 200 block of South Ankeny Boulevard. Police say the gray sedan has damage on the driver's side, and that the driver sped away from the scene of the crash before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515)289-5277.
weareiowa.com
Ankeny police ask for help locating vehicle in hit-and-run
The vehicle sustained severe damage and left the scene before officers arrived. The make and model of the vehicle has yet to be released.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
KCCI.com
10-year-old girl injured in September crash in Polk County has died
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 10-year-old girl who was injured in a head-on crash in September has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Her name is not being released, the sheriff's office reported. The crash occurred on Sept. 24 at Northeast 108th Street and Highway 163. One...
