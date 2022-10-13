ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday

Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday

Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway

(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Crash

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash. Police say the incident happened October 1st near the 200 block of South Ankeny Boulevard. Police say the gray sedan has damage on the driver's side, and that the driver sped away from the scene of the crash before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515)289-5277.
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022

10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
GREENE COUNTY, IA

