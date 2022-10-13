Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady: Struggling Bucs need to look in mirror, play better
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not difficult to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. Tom Brady and a talented but struggling offense have not performed at a consistently high level, particularly in the red zone.
Citrus County Chronicle
Defense fuels Vikings victory this time, to enter bye at 5-1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell sat for a minute in his office space in the visitor's locker room after his team's sweat-it-out victory in Miami, reflecting on which performances by the defense he wanted to highlight in his postgame address to the players. The names kept...
Citrus County Chronicle
Second-half offensive woes doom 49ers in latest loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The second-half offensive woes that have plagued the San Francisco 49ers early this season proved costly when the banged-up defense couldn't bail them out. The Niners came up empty on all five drives in the second half on Sunday, leading to a 28-14 loss...
Citrus County Chronicle
Colts receiving group takes major step in win over Jaguars
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard spent the spring and summer insisting the Colts receiving group would be strong, deep and productive. Yes, they expected it to take time for a young, mostly unproven group of receivers to grow into new roles and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who's that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it's the Atlanta Falcons. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
Citrus County Chronicle
Griffin's gaffes prove costly as Jaguars lose 3rd straight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shaquill Griffin won’t enjoy rewatching Jacksonville’s fifth consecutive loss at Indianapolis. The veteran cornerback was picked on repeatedly by the Colts and beaten by a rookie receiver for the winning touchdown in a 34-27 loss Sunday. It was Griffin’s worst performance in two years with the Jaguars and should be a clear sign that general manager Trent Baalke needs to start looking to upgrade the all-important coverage position.
Citrus County Chronicle
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
Citrus County Chronicle
GM Beane's impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Win over Bucs gives Steelers welcome dose of optimism
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn't kidding when he said it would take more than one good performance to cure what's ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe, but it certainly beats the alternative: another week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada under siege and Pittsburgh's season spiraling downward.
Citrus County Chronicle
Allen urging injury-riddled Saints to 'keep grinding'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen is seeing his team's resolve tested early this season. Injuries have piled up at key spots and winnable games have slipped away.
Citrus County Chronicle
Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — There are plenty of issues hindering a Green Bay Packers offense that has produced just 10 points over its last six quarters. The Packers have a pretty good idea where the problems start.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mathis faces up to 4 flags in penalty-plagued Broncos loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On the first play of Damarri Mathis' first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis' day got better, but it also got worse.
Citrus County Chronicle
Another 4th-quarter mess leaves Ravens back at .500
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh can see all the positives from the Ravens' first six games. Almost every week, they've shown signs of being one of the top teams in the AFC. Their record doesn't reflect that — and they have only themselves to blame....
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay's career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams' ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Source: Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, The Associated Press has confirmed. The move was confirmed by a person familiar with the details who spoke with The Associated Press Monday on condition of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles take 3rd 6-0 start in franchise history into off week
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni threw his head back as he walked into Philadelphia’s locker room and bellowed, “ How ‘bout them Eagles! ” The Eagles coach took delight in echoing the old Dallas catchphrase. Sirianni had every reason to revel in the moment: The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL's teams
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for year after back surgery
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having back surgery earlier this month. Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Monday.
