California kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty in family's murder; funeral Saturday

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Merced County family, Jesus Salgado, plead not guilty to all his charges in court Thursday.

Salgado made his first court appearance Monday.

Prosecutors charged the 48-year-old with four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, along with arson and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Salgado will be back in court on Dec. 15.

Relatives announced that 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.

The funeral will be closed to the public but anyone who would like to support the family can gather outside the venue.

Hundreds gathered in Merced County to remember the California family kidnapped, killed and left in a field by a former employee.