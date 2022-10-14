ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

California kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty in family's murder; funeral Saturday

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gSih_0iXtS5UV00

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Merced County family, Jesus Salgado, plead not guilty to all his charges in court Thursday.

Salgado made his first court appearance Monday.

RELATED: Merced kidnapping suspect's brother arrested for conspiracy after 4 family members found dead

Prosecutors charged the 48-year-old with four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, along with arson and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Salgado will be back in court on Dec. 15.

Relatives announced that 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.

The funeral will be closed to the public but anyone who would like to support the family can gather outside the venue.

VIDEO: Community remembers Merced family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'

Hundreds gathered in Merced County to remember the California family kidnapped, killed and left in a field by a former employee.

Comments / 8

Live & Learn
5d ago

Prayers to the victims and their families. GOD BLESS them and the caring people supporting them through this tragedy. I'm praying for all of you. GOD WILL take care of the devil who did this. Please keep faith. Many are praying.

Reply
9
Shannon
4d ago

Look at the Sheriff Deputy in the background. His facial expression says it all. I wonder if he's contemplating putting him in gen-pop.

Reply(1)
2
Related
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A deadly overnight shooting is under investigation in Stockton Tuesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 4th Street. A man was shot and died at the scene. Detectives are...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
STOCKTON, CA
25newsnow.com

Funeral services held for Calif. family kidnapped, killed

TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) - The funeral services for an 8-month-old girl, her parents and her uncle were held Saturday, just over a week after their bodies were found in a California orchard. Family, friends and community members gathered to honor the lives of Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur and...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide

Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Turlock Hit-and-Run Takes Life of Pedestrian

A pedestrian crossing the street in Turlock was killed on October 11 when they were struck by a motor vehicle in a hit-and-run. The accident happened along west Fulkerth Road between Countryside Drive and Tully Road during the afternoon hours, according to a spokesman with the Turlock Police Department. The crash occurred near a bus stop.
TURLOCK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Aromas car crash

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey has confirmed to KION that one person has died in a two vehicle crash in Aromas. The crash took place on San Juan Road and Aromas Road at 1:28 p.m. It is unknown if anybody else was injured in the crash. This is an ongoing story. The post One dead in Aromas car crash appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
iheart.com

Traffic Stop Marijuana Bust

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon. During the stop, reasonable...
EAGLE POINT, OR
CBS Sacramento

Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton

STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

1 person shot Friday night in Modesto expected to recover

MODESTO - One person is recovering after being shot in Modesto Friday. According to a Modesto Police Department spokesperson, just after 9:30 p.m., there were shots fired in the area of MLK Blvd. and California St. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also found spent bullet casings.
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Modesto police search for shooter that injured one person at park

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are searching for the person who shot and injured one person at a park in Modesto Friday night, authorities said. The Modesto Police Department received reports of a shooting near MLK Park around 9:36 p.m., the department said. One person was found with non-life-threatening injuries...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Person hurt after shooting at Modesto's Mellis Park

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Mellis Park in Modesto. A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said there appeared to be a gathering when police got a report of 10 shots heard at the park around 9:36 p.m. Few details surrounding the...
MODESTO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy