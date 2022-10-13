Troy Aikman Addresses His Controversial Comment During Monday Night Football

Troy Aikman has issued an apology for a comment he made during the Monday Night Football broadcast this week.

Aikman was the first of many around the NFL to express outrage at a controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second quarter of the game. But the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback drew some heat for saying the NFL needs to "take the dresses off."

In his weekly radio appearance with 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday, Aikman expressed remorse for his choice of words.

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”

The roughing the passer penalty on Jones turned what looked like a strip-sack and fumble recovery into a first down for the Las Vegas Raiders. It marked the second roughing the passer call of Week Five that elicited widespread indignation from NFL fans.

Several other football personalities, including Tony Dungy and Mike Golic , criticized the call, but it was Aikman's remark about dresses that resulted in pushback about sexism.

Aikman, who came to ESPN after more than 20 years calling games for Fox, is in the first of a five-year deal to call Monday Night Football alongside Joe Buck.