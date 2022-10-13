ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Aikman Addresses His Controversial Comment During Monday Night Football

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

Troy Aikman has issued an apology for a comment he made during the Monday Night Football broadcast this week.

Aikman was the first of many around the NFL to express outrage at a controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second quarter of the game. But the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback drew some heat for saying the NFL needs to "take the dresses off."

In his weekly radio appearance with 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday, Aikman expressed remorse for his choice of words.

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”

The roughing the passer penalty on Jones turned what looked like a strip-sack and fumble recovery into a first down for the Las Vegas Raiders. It marked the second roughing the passer call of Week Five that elicited widespread indignation from NFL fans.

Several other football personalities, including Tony Dungy and Mike Golic , criticized the call, but it was Aikman's remark about dresses that resulted in pushback about sexism.

Aikman, who came to ESPN after more than 20 years calling games for Fox, is in the first of a five-year deal to call Monday Night Football alongside Joe Buck.

Comments / 14

Miguel
4d ago

Noooo cmon Troy lol smh... should of stayed at Fox! You know ESPN is with that woke weak bull💩🤦‍♂️🤣🤣

Reply
10
ROCK 22
4d ago

Come on man. You dnt need to apologize or explain anything your right!!

Reply
12
Bill Sacchetti
3d ago

this world has becoming where you can't say anything anymore I realize we have to be sensitive to other people's feelings but my God are we not allowed to say anything what's happened to free speech I'm 80 years old and I just don't understand it overly sensitive to every word that said The world has gone crazy

Reply
2
