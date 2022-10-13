ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls

Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the hot topics when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday....
WASHINGTON, DC
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses

Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
DALLAS, TX
Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay's career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams' ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
CLEVELAND, OH

