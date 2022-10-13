ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

Lampasas High School student sets positive example

Asmall act of kindness left a big impression in the Lampasas community recently. A post from Sept. 30 on a social media forum received notable attention and positive reactions, as people celebrated the quiet service of Lampasas High School student AJ Rosales. The post, by Jesenika Perry, detailed how the 17-year-old senior always cleaned up the bleachers after volleyball games. Perry’s post was…
LAMPASAS, TX
Lometa ISD recognizes middle school, high school honor students

Lometa Principal Amanda Morris has released the list of secondary honor students for the first six weeks of the 2022-2023 school year. Also recognized are students with perfect attendance. SECONDARY ALL A’S Tepekos Bowers Braxton Greiner Paul Sanchez Nicole Cesinger Makynzie Andrade Lilith Davis Doran Jewel Groves Selie Hodge Emmanuel Prado Jeremiah Torres Diego Garrido Cora Groves Leticia…
LOMETA, TX
Historical Commission to observe Archaeology Month

The Lampasas County Historical Commission will observe Archaeology Month in Texas on Oct. 24 with a program at 6:30 p.m. at the Lampasas Public Library. Boyce Cabaniss will offer a program as a follow-up to the one he presented last year that was well received. The program will feature artifacts from local digs that include the basements of old historic buildings. He also will answer questions…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
Fire erupts at Robinson Family Farm in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — In total, 73 vehicles were damaged or destroyed. Although the cause is still under investigation, initial reports indicate the fire possibly started from an inappropriately discarded cigarette in the parking area. Four firefighters and two civilians were evaluated and released by EMS on the scene for heat-related injuries and an […]
TEMPLE, TX
Fort Hood's Renaming Divides Hometown of Killeen

Killeen, the army town married to nearby Fort Hood, is divided over the post’s renaming with supporters saying it’s about time and critics saying it’s an example of "cancel culture." The U.S. Department of Defense announced Fort Hood, named after a confederate general, will be renamed Fort...
KILLEEN, TX
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
October sales tax receipts up across Lampasas County

Lampasas County entities that receive sales tax rebates all showed double-digit growth in the monthly economic indicator this period. The city of Lampasas was up 14% for October, Lometa was up 13%, Kempner recorded a 23% gain, and Lampasas County collected 20% more this month than in October 2021. The year-to-date collections remain high for those entities, as well. With just two months…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave

The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
BEE CAVE, TX

