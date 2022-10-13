Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas High School student sets positive example
Asmall act of kindness left a big impression in the Lampasas community recently. A post from Sept. 30 on a social media forum received notable attention and positive reactions, as people celebrated the quiet service of Lampasas High School student AJ Rosales. The post, by Jesenika Perry, detailed how the 17-year-old senior always cleaned up the bleachers after volleyball games. Perry’s post was…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lometa ISD recognizes middle school, high school honor students
Lometa Principal Amanda Morris has released the list of secondary honor students for the first six weeks of the 2022-2023 school year. Also recognized are students with perfect attendance. SECONDARY ALL A’S Tepekos Bowers Braxton Greiner Paul Sanchez Nicole Cesinger Makynzie Andrade Lilith Davis Doran Jewel Groves Selie Hodge Emmanuel Prado Jeremiah Torres Diego Garrido Cora Groves Leticia…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Historical Commission to observe Archaeology Month
The Lampasas County Historical Commission will observe Archaeology Month in Texas on Oct. 24 with a program at 6:30 p.m. at the Lampasas Public Library. Boyce Cabaniss will offer a program as a follow-up to the one he presented last year that was well received. The program will feature artifacts from local digs that include the basements of old historic buildings. He also will answer questions…
Fire erupts at Robinson Family Farm in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — In total, 73 vehicles were damaged or destroyed. Although the cause is still under investigation, initial reports indicate the fire possibly started from an inappropriately discarded cigarette in the parking area. Four firefighters and two civilians were evaluated and released by EMS on the scene for heat-related injuries and an […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Hood's Renaming Divides Hometown of Killeen
Killeen, the army town married to nearby Fort Hood, is divided over the post’s renaming with supporters saying it’s about time and critics saying it’s an example of "cancel culture." The U.S. Department of Defense announced Fort Hood, named after a confederate general, will be renamed Fort...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
fox7austin.com
Family of woman killed after motorcycle crash with deer speaks out
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Williamson County earlier this month. Both Jimmy Thompson and Maggie Haynie died in the crash. Maggie’s family says she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter’s deadly illness. "I’m going...
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near State Highway 45 and MoPac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KWTX
Investigators release photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive. Hogan has been on the lam since Sept. 26 when he escaped while under the supervision of a community service manager...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
October sales tax receipts up across Lampasas County
Lampasas County entities that receive sales tax rebates all showed double-digit growth in the monthly economic indicator this period. The city of Lampasas was up 14% for October, Lometa was up 13%, Kempner recorded a 23% gain, and Lampasas County collected 20% more this month than in October 2021. The year-to-date collections remain high for those entities, as well. With just two months…
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
Central Texas escaped inmate added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s list
The Texas Department of Public Safety updated its Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List on Friday and added 37-year-old prison escapee Brandon Wayne Hogan to the list.
Police in Central Texas searching for suspects of multiple burglaries
Copperas Cove police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects of multiple burglaries. "If you don't know who they are, please help us by sharing this post."
Human remains found in Williamson County near SH 45, MoPac
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the southern part of the county north of State Highway 45 and MoPac Tuesday evening.
