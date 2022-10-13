Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas High School student sets positive example
Asmall act of kindness left a big impression in the Lampasas community recently. A post from Sept. 30 on a social media forum received notable attention and positive reactions, as people celebrated the quiet service of Lampasas High School student AJ Rosales. The post, by Jesenika Perry, detailed how the 17-year-old senior always cleaned up the bleachers after volleyball games. Perry’s post was…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lometa ISD recognizes middle school, high school honor students
Lometa Principal Amanda Morris has released the list of secondary honor students for the first six weeks of the 2022-2023 school year. Also recognized are students with perfect attendance. SECONDARY ALL A’S Tepekos Bowers Braxton Greiner Paul Sanchez Nicole Cesinger Makynzie Andrade Lilith Davis Doran Jewel Groves Selie Hodge Emmanuel Prado Jeremiah Torres Diego Garrido Cora Groves Leticia…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Historical Commission to observe Archaeology Month
The Lampasas County Historical Commission will observe Archaeology Month in Texas on Oct. 24 with a program at 6:30 p.m. at the Lampasas Public Library. Boyce Cabaniss will offer a program as a follow-up to the one he presented last year that was well received. The program will feature artifacts from local digs that include the basements of old historic buildings. He also will answer questions…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lometa struggles with another state-ranked opponent
Lometa welcomed the fourth top-10 team of the season to Hornet Field Friday night but couldn’t keep up with the May Tigers. The Hornets fell 54-6 and begin district play at 0-2. Game plan changes for the Hornets proved semieffective, but they lacked consistency. Lometa turned the ball over three times with interceptions. “We knew going into this that it was going to be a difficult game on the…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Badgers move to 2-0 after big win over Taylor
Turnovers often tell the story in a football game, and they did so last Friday night when the Badgers took the ball away three times – with two interceptions and a fumble. Although the Badgers turned the ball over twice, they were better at taking advantage of the opponents’ mistakes. All that added up to a dominant 42-13 win for Lampasas over the Taylor Ducks. Head coach Troy Rogers has talked…
Comments / 0