lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lometa struggles with another state-ranked opponent
Lometa welcomed the fourth top-10 team of the season to Hornet Field Friday night but couldn’t keep up with the May Tigers. The Hornets fell 54-6 and begin district play at 0-2. Game plan changes for the Hornets proved semieffective, but they lacked consistency. Lometa turned the ball over three times with interceptions. “We knew going into this that it was going to be a difficult game on the…
247Sports
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
Colton Vasek spotted on Texas football sideline with Arch Manning
One of the top priorities among key targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall is the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek. Despite committing to Oklahoma late in the summer months last offseason, Texas remains in constant communication this fall with the local product Vasek.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Coldest nighttime temperatures since March in the wake of cold front
Following widespread soaking rainfall, skies slowly clear as cool weather lingers. -- David Yeomans
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
fox44news.com
Three injured in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Local author selected for Texas Word Wrangler event
Local author Vannetta Chapman has been selected as a featured author for the Nov. 18-19 Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival in Giddings. The annual festival, which attracts hundreds of attendees, is hosted by the Giddings Public Library. Chapman, who lives in Lampasas, was one of only 24 authors selected to participate in the festival. She submitted her book “Joshua’s Mission,” which is a fiction…
5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience
What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar Lake Dr. and McCallen Pass at around 1:51 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
Two suspects indicted in Lampasas robbery spree
LAMPASAS, Texas — Two people have been indicted in a string of robberies which took place in Lampasas during February 2022. The Lampasas Police Department has identified 20-year-old Cameron Bain and 21-year-old Miguel Zepeda as suspects in the case, and both men were indicted by the Lampasas County Grand Jury on Oct. 12.
‘Dead animal’ smell wafts miles into Elgin neighborhood
Neighbors living at The Arbors at Dogwood Creek subdivision in Elgin said there's a "dead animal" smell coming from a nearby plant, and they said it's been happening for years.
