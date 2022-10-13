ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lometa struggles with another state-ranked opponent

Lometa welcomed the fourth top-10 team of the season to Hornet Field Friday night but couldn’t keep up with the May Tigers. The Hornets fell 54-6 and begin district play at 0-2. Game plan changes for the Hornets proved semieffective, but they lacked consistency. Lometa turned the ball over three times with interceptions. “We knew going into this that it was going to be a difficult game on the…
LOMETA, TX
247Sports

Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Colton Vasek spotted on Texas football sideline with Arch Manning

One of the top priorities among key targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall is the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek. Despite committing to Oklahoma late in the summer months last offseason, Texas remains in constant communication this fall with the local product Vasek.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Three injured in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Local author selected for Texas Word Wrangler event

Local author Vannetta Chapman has been selected as a featured author for the Nov. 18-19 Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival in Giddings. The annual festival, which attracts hundreds of attendees, is hosted by the Giddings Public Library. Chapman, who lives in Lampasas, was one of only 24 authors selected to participate in the festival. She submitted her book “Joshua’s Mission,” which is a fiction…
GIDDINGS, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCEN

Two suspects indicted in Lampasas robbery spree

LAMPASAS, Texas — Two people have been indicted in a string of robberies which took place in Lampasas during February 2022. The Lampasas Police Department has identified 20-year-old Cameron Bain and 21-year-old Miguel Zepeda as suspects in the case, and both men were indicted by the Lampasas County Grand Jury on Oct. 12.
LAMPASAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy