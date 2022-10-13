INDIANAPOLIS -- Kent Benson's NBA debut lasted two minutes and nine seconds. Basketball took up the first 120 seconds. A two-man brawl that started with an elbow to the stomach and ended with a punch to the face played out in the final nine. Fans sat in shock inside MECCA Arena on Oct. 18, 1977, as Benson, playing his first pro basketball game with the Milwaukee Bucks, shoved his right elbow into the lower stomach of Los...

