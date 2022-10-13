Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announced
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with Huskers
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir Johnson
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 season
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game against No. 18 Illinois
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week nine home matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 29. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC or ESPN. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss...
Corn Nation
Wrestling: All Three Husker Commits Impress at Super 32
Nebraska had three of its 2023 commits competing this weekend at the Defense Soap Super 32 Tournament this weekend in Greensboro, NC. Wrestling at 120 pounds, Alan Koehler out of Minnesota was impressive throughout the weekend. Koehler is ranked No. 3 in the country at 120 pounds. Also competing for Nebraska was Weston Dalton out of Colorado. Wrestling at 145 pounds, Dalton came in ranked No. 13 at the weight. Rounding out the Husker commits was recent commit Camden McDanel out of Ohio, ranked No. 6 at 195 pounds.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: What to do about those future schedules?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again on a bye week this week. With that the...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Can’t Overcome Roster Issues in Six Point Loss to Purdue
I expected this game to get away from Nebraska early. There were several times during the game I expected Purdue to blow it open but Nebraska kept on lingering. In the end Nebraska lost 43-37 and I’m not sure how many wins there are remaining on the schedule. Purdue...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
Nebraska-Illinois Set for Afternoon Kickoff
The Huskers hope to snap a two-game losing streak to the Illini
Corn Nation
Week 8 Predictions: Huskers vs. Boilermakers
Nate M: I’m just glad that Nebraska isn’t playing on a Friday night this week. Didn’t that just feel wrong?. Mike: I’m not exactly a huge fan of Black Friday football, but I get why that has become a tradition. (It doesn’t go back nearly as far as fans think. Prior to 1991, Nebraska typically didn’t play Thanksgiving weekend.)
KETV.com
Creighton men's basketball receives highest preseason ranking in program history
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball received Monday the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays were No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the fifth time in school history that the program has started a season ranked. The four previous teams all reached the NCAA tournament.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
Corn Nation
Huskers Sweep Northwestern
The Huskers beat the Wildcats in three sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18, behind a balanced attack and a big hitting game from Freshman middle Bekka Allick. Allick, Madi Kubik, and Whitney Lauenstein led the Huskers with 9 kills each. Ally Batenhorst had 8, while Lindsay Krause had 6, and Kaitlyn Hord had 5.
Corn Nation
Purdue Leads Nebraska 27-13 At Half
Purdue 7 - 0 Nebraska picked up a first down, but had to punt. Brian Buschini boomed a 52-yard punt for a touchback. Purdue moved down the field in chunks. Backup running back Devin Mockobee proved difficult to tackle, with BTN announcer referring to him as “Crazy Legs”. He accounted for 43 of the yards in the scoring drive.
Corn Nation
Purdue 43 Nebraska 37 Recap and Evening Thread
The Boilers gashed Nebraska for a big gain right out of the gate and quickly approached midfield. An offsides penalty on the Huskers aided the cause. O’Connell dialed up a bomb for the end zone but MALCOLM HARTZOG intercepts the ball!!. Mark Whipple went right to Anthony Grant and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
1011now.com
State College Football Scores (Sat, Oct. 15)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State college football scoreboard from Saturday, Oct. 15.
News Channel Nebraska
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
GoCreighton.com
Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
doniphanherald.com
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that...
