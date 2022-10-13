Nebraska had three of its 2023 commits competing this weekend at the Defense Soap Super 32 Tournament this weekend in Greensboro, NC. Wrestling at 120 pounds, Alan Koehler out of Minnesota was impressive throughout the weekend. Koehler is ranked No. 3 in the country at 120 pounds. Also competing for Nebraska was Weston Dalton out of Colorado. Wrestling at 145 pounds, Dalton came in ranked No. 13 at the weight. Rounding out the Husker commits was recent commit Camden McDanel out of Ohio, ranked No. 6 at 195 pounds.

