Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Corn Nation

Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game against No. 18 Illinois

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week nine home matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 29. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC or ESPN. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: All Three Husker Commits Impress at Super 32

Nebraska had three of its 2023 commits competing this weekend at the Defense Soap Super 32 Tournament this weekend in Greensboro, NC. Wrestling at 120 pounds, Alan Koehler out of Minnesota was impressive throughout the weekend. Koehler is ranked No. 3 in the country at 120 pounds. Also competing for Nebraska was Weston Dalton out of Colorado. Wrestling at 145 pounds, Dalton came in ranked No. 13 at the weight. Rounding out the Husker commits was recent commit Camden McDanel out of Ohio, ranked No. 6 at 195 pounds.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Reacts Survey: What to do about those future schedules?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again on a bye week this week. With that the...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Week 8 Predictions: Huskers vs. Boilermakers

Nate M: I’m just glad that Nebraska isn’t playing on a Friday night this week. Didn’t that just feel wrong?. Mike: I’m not exactly a huge fan of Black Friday football, but I get why that has become a tradition. (It doesn’t go back nearly as far as fans think. Prior to 1991, Nebraska typically didn’t play Thanksgiving weekend.)
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Huskers Sweep Northwestern

The Huskers beat the Wildcats in three sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18, behind a balanced attack and a big hitting game from Freshman middle Bekka Allick. Allick, Madi Kubik, and Whitney Lauenstein led the Huskers with 9 kills each. Ally Batenhorst had 8, while Lindsay Krause had 6, and Kaitlyn Hord had 5.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Purdue Leads Nebraska 27-13 At Half

Purdue 7 - 0 Nebraska picked up a first down, but had to punt. Brian Buschini boomed a 52-yard punt for a touchback. Purdue moved down the field in chunks. Backup running back Devin Mockobee proved difficult to tackle, with BTN announcer referring to him as “Crazy Legs”. He accounted for 43 of the yards in the scoring drive.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Purdue 43 Nebraska 37 Recap and Evening Thread

The Boilers gashed Nebraska for a big gain right out of the gate and quickly approached midfield. An offsides penalty on the Huskers aided the cause. O’Connell dialed up a bomb for the end zone but MALCOLM HARTZOG intercepts the ball!!. Mark Whipple went right to Anthony Grant and...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
GoCreighton.com

Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

