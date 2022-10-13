Read full article on original website
kduz.com
Sibley Co Homicide Investigation Still Active
Authorities in Sibley County are still actively investigating the death of a Winthrop man after the Midwest Medical Examiners Office determined the death was homicide. The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, September 20th, at just after 2:30pm, they received a 911 call of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a rural farm site about one mile north of Winthrop in Transit Township.
myklgr.com
Missing Nicollet man found deceased
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Abrahamsen was found deceased in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His body will be autopsied to determine a cause of death.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Sept. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022
Dominick Adam Alvarado, St. Cloud: misdemeanor drivers licenses – operate motor vehicle after license suspension / revocation / cancellation, fees and fines $285. Winterhawk Leonard Oldrock, Redwood Falls: gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree, local confinement 365 days, credit for time served 114 days, fees and fines $385.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Crash Involving Truck Briefly Knocks Out Power To Parts of Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Power was quickly restored to number of customers in Eastern Jackson County after service was interupted by a crash involving a truck. The crash happened around seven o’clock Monday morning between Jackson and Petersburg when a delivery truck left the roadway and snapped a tranmission line.
more1049.com
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
myklgr.com
Einer “Jim” Nelsen
Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Sundown Lutheran Church, Sundown Township, Redwood County, MN. Service will be held at the church on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Tim Mason. Interment will be at...
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
myklgr.com
Renville County’s Mary Erickson receives TZD award for 2022
A Renville County woman is one of eleven individuals recognized by Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program representatives at this year’s awards program on Wednesday. Mary Erickson, Toward Zero Deaths Coalition Coordinator for Renville County, received the TZD Education Star Award at the program on Oct. 12 in St. Cloud.
KIMT
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
myklgr.com
Fireplace causes house fire in Olivia; firefighters follow up with FFA breakfast
Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Fire Chief Tim Seehusen says at 4:35 a.m. they were called to a story-and-a-half home in the 200 Block of South 7th Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. Seehusen says a fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some fire and smoke damage, but the couple who lived there and their pets were safe.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
Schell’s Brewery In New Ulm – Pictures From “Oktoberfest 2022″
Every year, people get ready for this amazing event at Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, and this year was no exception. Schell's Brewery was the first Brewery in Minnesota to produce craft beers. Schell's is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States and the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota.
KEYC
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - West Central Sanitation is the garbage and recycling service provider for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. They are changing the pickup service schedules in the cities to help keep the cost low and deal with the shortage of workers. “We felt it was a...
myklgr.com
Lester Dale Pemble
Lester Dale Pemble, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home October 13, 2022 with his wife Carla by his side. Les was the son of Dale and Dena (Groen) Pemble. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Walnut Grove Funeral Home in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
