Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Journal Inquirer
Bodycam shows wounded Connecticut cop shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer’s bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. WHEN:...
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
Journal Inquirer
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said. In a Facebook post Saturday, police in Bristol said Alec Iurato was hit by gunfire and returned fire...
Journal Inquirer
Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots
Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two Bristol officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
Journal Inquirer
Bear mauls 10-year-old in grandparents’ Connecticut backyard
MORRIS, Conn. (AP) — A 250-pound (113-kilogram) black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy playing in his grandparents’ backyard in Connecticut and tried to drag him away before the animal was fatally shot by police, authorities said. The child was attacked about 11 a.m. Sunday in the town of...
Motorcycle crash injures man, 70
STAFFORD — A 70-year-old Massachusetts man suffered what state police said were serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon on Route 32. The motorcyclist, David Moore, was going north on Route 32 when he lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason, according to state police. The motorcycle went into the northbound shoulder and collided with a log, throwing Moore from the motorcycle, police said.
Man gets year in Vernon incident; major charges dropped
VERNON — A man who was facing major felony charges after being accused of trying to collect a $160 marijuana debt by pushing down a woman who was holding her 4-month-old daughter and showing a gun pleaded guilty Friday to much-reduced charges and got a one-year prison sentence. Juan...
East Hartford surveying residents for affordable housing plan
EAST HARTFORD — Residents are being asked to participate in a survey as the town develops its affordable housing plan. The 21-question survey includes questions on housing costs, housing stock, satisfaction with current living arrangements, and demographic information. A state law passed in 2017 requires each municipality to develop...
Journal Inquirer
ECSU to host first area cannabis conference
As the number of cannabis programs at colleges continues to grow, Eastern Connecticut State University is hosting the first New England Cannabis Research and Education Conference on Friday and Saturday. The conference is the first academic conference in Connecticut focused on cannabis studies. The theme of the conference, which is...
Roof replacement estimate higher for Stafford school
STAFFORD — The estimate for the roof replacement project at Stafford Middle School has increased to $2.416 million from the rising cost of roofing materials. Ongoing issues of water damage and leaks have affected the roof, with regular patching needed to prevent excessive leaking. Originally projected at $1.863 million,...
The Community Builders Inc.: Nonprofit, low-income housing
ENFIELD — While most residents know of the Felician Sisters, who have owned their Enfield Street campus for 90 years, many neighbors are unfamiliar with The Community Builders Inc., with whom the nuns are partnering on a proposed 250-unit affordable housing development. The Planning and Zoning Commission has until...
Suffield EDC recommends land sale
SUFFIELD — The Economic Development Commission voted on Thursday to recommend that the town sell two parcels of land on South Street. The commission plans to send a letter to the Board of Selectmen recommending it approve the sale of 1140 and 1148 South St., also known as Route 75. The two parcels are equal to around 26 acres, according to Town Planner Bill Hawkins.
Ellington OKs tax relief program
ELLINGTON — The Board of Finance last week unanimously approved a proposed tax relief program that could reduce residents’ real estate taxes up to $150. Eligible applicants would be granted the reduction as a flat rate. Applicants’ real estate tax liability, as calculated by adding relief from all state and local programs, would not exceed 75% of their total real estate liability for the year.
Comments / 0