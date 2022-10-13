STAFFORD — A 70-year-old Massachusetts man suffered what state police said were serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon on Route 32. The motorcyclist, David Moore, was going north on Route 32 when he lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason, according to state police. The motorcycle went into the northbound shoulder and collided with a log, throwing Moore from the motorcycle, police said.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO