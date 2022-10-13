The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance for the Whistle Hill Sewer Utility Improvement Special Assessment District (SAD) Project. A previous resolution authorized the city manager to proceed with construction of the SAD Project. The city contracted with Trihydro Corporation to create a cost estimate, which includes projected costs for the design, construction, oversight, and administration of the project. The total estimated cost was $814,200 with the city paying for the project upfront and the funding to be provided by the Utility Fund.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO