Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
With natural gas future uncertain, buyers mull next steps
Energy utilities have been meeting since May to talk strategy as Cook Inlet’s top producer of natural gas warns future contracts are not a guarantee. This week, a local sustainability group said the Kenai Peninsula Borough, too, could play a role in helping avoid an energy crisis down the road.
kdll.org
Kenai waterfront may see development following report
Plans to transform a mile-long stretch of Kenai River waterfront off Bridge Access Road have been floating around for a while. Now, a report is shining light on what exactly the community wants out of that waterfront area, and how to realize that vision going forward. Over a year ago,...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Begins Work On Whistle Hill Sewer Utility Improvements
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance for the Whistle Hill Sewer Utility Improvement Special Assessment District (SAD) Project. A previous resolution authorized the city manager to proceed with construction of the SAD Project. The city contracted with Trihydro Corporation to create a cost estimate, which includes projected costs for the design, construction, oversight, and administration of the project. The total estimated cost was $814,200 with the city paying for the project upfront and the funding to be provided by the Utility Fund.
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Freezing Drizzle Across The Kenai Peninsula
The National Weather Service in Anchorage is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Light wintry mix / freezing drizzle Saturday morning for Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling, Homer and Cooper Landing. A warm front is expected to move through Southcentral overnight through Saturday morning bringing a light wintry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Troopers and local law enforcement are searching for a Soldotna man on Sunday, who is a “person of interest in a crime committed late last night,” according to an email from the Alaska State Troopers. Public Information Officer Tim Despain said via email the...
Anchorage, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Soldotna High School football team will have a game with Lathrop High School on October 15, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
radiokenai.com
Winds And High Tides Closed Homer Spit Over Weekend
Blowing winds and high tides closed off access to the Homer Spit over the weekend. The stronger winds brought big waves, which blew debris across Homer Spit Road, causing the Alaska Department of Transportation to close the road while crews used a grader to push the rocks and debris off the road.
alaskasportsreport.com
State Football: Two second-half TDs power Lathrop to 21-18 victory over Soldotna in D2 First National Bowl
Lathrop alternates quarterbacks every other possession, but Solomon Wade and Jenner Webb were both involved in a crucial third-quarter drive that steered the Malemutes into the winner’s circle. Webb’s 48-yard run on fourth down set up Wade’s 8-yard scoring strike to Earl Parker for the go-ahead touchdown that keyed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radiokenai.com
Mariners Sink Unbeaten Hawks For Division III Football State Championship
The Homer Mariners defense forced three fumbles and held the Houston Hawks on downs five times as the Mariners defeated Houston 22-20, holding-off a final drive in the final seconds of the 2022 ASAA Division IIII State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School in Anchorage. Houston opened...
radiokenai.com
Lathrop Wins Division II Football Championship In Defensive Battle With Stars
The two most productive offenses and the two stingiest defenses in Division II football for 2022 matched wits and brute force in the 2022 ASAA Division II State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School. The Lathrop Malemutes with two, third quarter touchdowns, outscored the Soldotna Stars 21-18...
Comments / 0