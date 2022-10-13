ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Kenai waterfront may see development following report

Plans to transform a mile-long stretch of Kenai River waterfront off Bridge Access Road have been floating around for a while. Now, a report is shining light on what exactly the community wants out of that waterfront area, and how to realize that vision going forward. Over a year ago,...
KENAI, AK
Soldotna Begins Work On Whistle Hill Sewer Utility Improvements

The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance for the Whistle Hill Sewer Utility Improvement Special Assessment District (SAD) Project. A previous resolution authorized the city manager to proceed with construction of the SAD Project. The city contracted with Trihydro Corporation to create a cost estimate, which includes projected costs for the design, construction, oversight, and administration of the project. The total estimated cost was $814,200 with the city paying for the project upfront and the funding to be provided by the Utility Fund.
SOLDOTNA, AK
Winter Weather Advisory For Freezing Drizzle Across The Kenai Peninsula

The National Weather Service in Anchorage is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Light wintry mix / freezing drizzle Saturday morning for Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling, Homer and Cooper Landing. A warm front is expected to move through Southcentral overnight through Saturday morning bringing a light wintry...
KENAI, AK
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Troopers and local law enforcement are searching for a Soldotna man on Sunday, who is a “person of interest in a crime committed late last night,” according to an email from the Alaska State Troopers. Public Information Officer Tim Despain said via email the...
SOLDOTNA, AK
High School Football PRO

Anchorage, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Soldotna High School football team will have a game with Lathrop High School on October 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
SOLDOTNA, AK
Winds And High Tides Closed Homer Spit Over Weekend

Blowing winds and high tides closed off access to the Homer Spit over the weekend. The stronger winds brought big waves, which blew debris across Homer Spit Road, causing the Alaska Department of Transportation to close the road while crews used a grader to push the rocks and debris off the road.
HOMER, AK
Mariners Sink Unbeaten Hawks For Division III Football State Championship

The Homer Mariners defense forced three fumbles and held the Houston Hawks on downs five times as the Mariners defeated Houston 22-20, holding-off a final drive in the final seconds of the 2022 ASAA Division IIII State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School in Anchorage. Houston opened...
HOMER, AK
Lathrop Wins Division II Football Championship In Defensive Battle With Stars

The two most productive offenses and the two stingiest defenses in Division II football for 2022 matched wits and brute force in the 2022 ASAA Division II State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School. The Lathrop Malemutes with two, third quarter touchdowns, outscored the Soldotna Stars 21-18...
SOLDOTNA, AK

