Keep Gatesville Beautiful recently chose the home of Cami Galindo as their October Yard of the Month. The home located at 123 N. 28th St. has a charming color scheme, fall and Halloween decor and a beautiful shaded front yard catches the eye. Cami has lived there for three years. She does her own yard work and planted the flower beds which include a rose bush and creeping phlox. The front yard is shaded by a mature pecan tree and a sycamore tree. Her front porch pops with the black and orange of Halloween and fall decor.

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO