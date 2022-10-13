ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kempner, TX

Comments / 5

Heather Keith
3d ago

There is nothing wrong with this business. I hope your business has great success. Don't let these fake ridiculous, fake conservative Christians stop a business. You don't like it, don't visit the establishment. Too easy.

Eason No
4d ago

this type of business isn't for me, so I won't go, but who cares if they open? if you don't like it don't go.

coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Moose Lodge raises funds for PWA with Bras for a Cause

Men of the Copperas Cove Moose Lodge strutted their stuff in bedazzled and blinged-out bras on Saturday night. The Copperas Cove Moose Lodge held a Bras for a Cause bra decorating contest and auction to raise money for the Pink Warrior Angels, a non-profit organization that helps affected by cancer. The event kicked off with an Italian dinner for $7 a plate followed up with the bra auction and certificate presentation starting at 7:30 p.m.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Devil’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Kuretsch can become emotional when he talks about Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, the 2,000-acre lake in eastern McLennan County. His father worked at the Tradinghouse Creek power plant and the nearby Lake Creek power plant for 41 years, and Kuretsch has spent countless hours on the water fishing, boating, skiing and jet skiing.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
firefighternation.com

Fire Sweeps Through 73 Vehicles at Temple (TX) Farm; Cigarette Blamed

Fire destroyed 73 vehicles in the parking lot of the The Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday at about 1 p.m. The Temple Fire & Rescue Department along with firefighters from Little River Academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Bartlett and Belton were called to assist. The first responding unit found...
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Highway 84 construction leads to McGregor closures

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor are performing lane closures on Highway 84, near McGregor. TxDOT says these closures will let crews prepare for future cable barrier installations along Highway 84. Crews have closed the inside Highway 84 eastbound mainlane, from Garfield Avenue through Cotton Belt Parkway.
MCGREGOR, TX
US105

Third Rock And Roll Ice Cream Parlor To Open In Killeen, Texas

One thing that we all certainly love about Central Texas is of course, the local businesses that inhabit the area. We all have our favorites of course. One of our favorites of course being Los Compadres. But what if you aren't feeling tacos? There's various other places to get food...
KILLEEN, TX
kurv.com

Grass Fire Destroys 70+ Cars Parked At Fall Festival In Temple

The Bell County Fire Marshal says a discarded cigarette may have started a grass fire that destroyed more than 70 cars in Temple on Saturday. People attending the Robinson Family Farm’s Fall Festival Celebration had parked the cars in a grassy field. Bell County is under a burn ban because of the ongoing drought. No injuries were reported.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Keep Gatesville Beautiful yard of month

Keep Gatesville Beautiful recently chose the home of Cami Galindo as their October Yard of the Month. The home located at 123 N. 28th St. has a charming color scheme, fall and Halloween decor and a beautiful shaded front yard catches the eye. Cami has lived there for three years. She does her own yard work and planted the flower beds which include a rose bush and creeping phlox. The front yard is shaded by a mature pecan tree and a sycamore tree. Her front porch pops with the black and orange of Halloween and fall decor.
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
TEMPLE, TX

