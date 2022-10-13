Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devereaux earns 100th win as Wenatchee downs Davis
The Wenatchee Panthers beat Davis 43-0 Friday during its "homecoming" game in Quincy. The win marked the 100th in the career of head coach Scott Devereaux. The game had to be moved from the Apple Bowl Friday due to poor air quality in Wenatchee. As a result, Wenatchee's "homecoming" festivities were put on hold as the players boarded a bus to meet the Davis bus in Quincy. The Panthers used their ground game to control the clock and the contest, earning their second Big-9 victory of the season.
Wild fall to West Kelowna before heading for Chilliwack
The Wenatchee Wild are in Chilliwack for the next two nights participating in the BCHL Showcase. This after a 5-2 loss on the road at West Kelowna on Friday. Wenatchee takes on Langley tonight at 7 and then the Chiefs tomorrow at 7. The Wild finally return to the Town...
Big-9 Football Scoreboard 10-15-22
NCWLIFE Evening News October 17th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County and a second suspect was arrested Saturday for an armed burglary two days earlier that put three nearby Moses Lake schools on lockdown.
Quincy man arrested after Soap Lake shooting
A 29-year-old Quincy man was taken into custody early this morning in Soap Lake after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital and forced the closure of Highway 17. Soap Lake police said the shooting took place about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Avenue East and they found the male victim nearby on the ground.
Chelan County sheriff candidates sit for interviews with NCWLIFE
WENATCHEE — The incumbent Chelan County sheriff and the leader of his deputies' labor union are squaring off to lead the office for the next four years. Sheriff Brian K. Burnett, 55, has led the office since his first election in 2010, when he unseated then-Sheriff Mike Harum. Deputy Mike Morrison, 42, has 16 years' law enforcement experience in central Washington, including eight years as a Chelan County deputy. Both are running as Republicans.
George man arrested after standoff
A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Wiseman pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s son about 8 p.m. Saturday as the victim was attempting to drop his mother off at Wiseman’s residence on East Montmorency Boulevard.
Construction theft case ends with pleas to six felonies
WATERVILLE — The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County to six criminal counts. Enrique Juarez-Rodriguez, 36, entered pleas on Friday to charges of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, possessing stolen property and second-degree...
