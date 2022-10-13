Read full article on original website
Guilty Plea in Federal Court for 2021 Murder
Justice was served earlier this week acccording to a press release from US Attorney Clint Johnson of the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District Court when Koalton Ellis pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and admitted to stabbing Buffie Raoulston in 2021 while they were at a hotel together in Bartlesville.
Fairfax Man Injured in DUI Crash
A Fairfax man was injured in a crash just before 2am on Sunday at County Road 6301 and Wulf Rd 10 miles west of Fairfax. OHP stated that Jack Edwards Henson, 39, who was driving under the influence, was traveling southbound on County Road 6301 and failed to negotiate a curve to the left causing it to depart the roadway. His truck then went airborne, landed and struck a tree.
Man's Extradition to Texas Denied
A man who has a history of being in court was at the Washington County Court today for a hearing on the possibility of being extradited to Texas to face charges in the state for allegedly being a fugitive from justice. During his arraignment, Stephen Lowery stated he wanted to sign a waiver of extradition and forego a governor’s warrant in order to be returned to Texas.
BPS Meeting for Monday: 2023 Bond Issue Discussion
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting set for Monday, October 17, at 5:30pm at 1100 South Jennings Ave. will highlight a Teaching and Learning Update; Construction Update: and the 2023 Bond Issue. The bond issue discussion will likely be highilghted with the need to expand and improve some...
Bruins Fall to Pioneers
Bartlesville High hung with the No. 1 ranked team in 6A-II for nearly two quarters. However late in the second quarter the flood gates opened. BHS fell at Stillwater 55-7. Bartlesville trailed the Pioneers 13-7 late in the second quarter after the Bruin defense forced two turnovers on downs inside the Bruin 25 yard-line. After a couple of turnovers, Bartlesville’s offense would come alive. A 35-yard strike from Nate Neal to Damien Niko set up another Neal dime.
