Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress. Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select...
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
Ryan, Vance at odds on abortion, Jan 6 in Ohio Senate debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance deflected accusations of being political lapdogs to their parties Monday, as they met in a heated second debate for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat. Vance used the face-off hosted by Youngstown’s WFMJ-TV to push back against...
Democrats who flipped Congress in 2018 face hurdles in 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moments after she flipped a longtime Republican congressional seat in 2018, Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne declared that “Washington doesn't have our back and we deserve a heck of a lot better.”. Now seeking a third term in one of the most competitive House races, Axne...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom emailed Weinstein for advice amid Gavin Newsom cheating scandal in 2007
When Jennifer Siebel Newsom was caught in the midst of a sex scandal in 2007, she reached out to Harvey Weinstein for help. Siebel Newsom, who was identified by the L.A. Times as Jane Doe 4 last week, emailed Weinstein in 2007, two years after he allegedly raped her, seeking advice for how to handle “bad press” when then-boyfriend Gavin Newsom admitted to having an affair with his campaign manager’s wife. Siebel Newsom defended Newsom — who was the mayor of San Francisco at the time and is now governor of California — and made disparaging comments about the woman, calling her the “culprit” in this affair.
Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan
The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden took her husband's unity agenda to an unlikely venue on Monday, when conservative cable station Newsmax aired an interview with her about cancer research. Curing cancer is a central goal for President Joe Biden, whose eldest son, Beau, died from a brain...
SF Giants owner Charles Johnson donates to senator behind election conspiracies
Charles Johnson recently maxed out a donation to Sen. Ron Johnson, according to filings reviewed by SFGATE.
Stacey Abrams deflects when asked if she will accept the election results
Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election. Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would...
