tigermedianet.com
First annual Serena’s Sunflower 5K hosted this weekend
Fort Hays faculty members, students and community members joined together on Saturday morning to honor Serena Blaske, a student who passed away last year. An estimated 67 participants registered for the first annual Serena’s Sunflower 5K. The race was organized by a number of faculty members and students from the College of Education, starting specifically with Linda Feldstein and Heather Musil, two of Blaske’s professors in the Teacher Education program.
Women second at Colby invite
COLBY, Kan. – The Fort Hays State cross country teams wrapped up their regular season at the 2022 Trojan Invite on Saturday (Oct. 15), hosted by Colby CC at Meadow Lake Golf Course. The women placed second out of nine schools, including first amongst the NCAA Division II contingent in attendance, while the men were seventh out of 11 teams.
Volleyball goes 1-1 during weekend
EDMOND, Okla. – The Fort Hays State volleyball team captured the first two sets against No. 19 Central Oklahoma on Saturday (Oct. 15) before the Bronchos rallied to win in five sets, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-28, 9-15. The Tigers (10-12, 5-9 MIAA) recorded season highs with 99 digs, 63 kills and 59 assists, but Central Oklahoma (20-3, 10-3 MIAA) did just enough late to complete the comeback.
