Fort Hays faculty members, students and community members joined together on Saturday morning to honor Serena Blaske, a student who passed away last year. An estimated 67 participants registered for the first annual Serena’s Sunflower 5K. The race was organized by a number of faculty members and students from the College of Education, starting specifically with Linda Feldstein and Heather Musil, two of Blaske’s professors in the Teacher Education program.

HAYS, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO