'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
MCU: 9 Villains Who Shaped Tony Stark
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was not always the hero that was both idolized and loved by all. Before the events of Iron Man, Tony Stark was a conceited and arrogant man who lived the lifestyle of an apathetic playboy functioning on his hedonist tendencies, taking advantage of his wealth and name. However, throughout the films, Tony’s character arc demonstrated exceptional growth to become not only a courageous role model but one of the mightiest heroes - an Avenger.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Who Are Hooded Figures in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power presents many mysterious characters: Adar (Joseph Mawle), the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and the three mystics in white. Adar's story was revealed in Episode 6, "Doom," at least in part. The Stranger and Halbrand were the focus of many fan theories leading up to the finale, which provided some answers, though Season 2 will likely explain more. However, the mystics stumped audiences from the beginning. When first revealed in the trailer, some fans speculated that the white hooded figure may be Sauron. This character, now known as the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), was never the most likely option for the Dark Lord, but it has always been clear that she is connected to Sauron. Along with the other reveals saved for the season finale came the explanation for the Dweller and her companions, the Nomad (Edith Poor) and the Ascetic (Kali Kopae).
Zach Woods & Lenora Crichlow Reveal the Craziest Part of 'Avenue 5' Season 2
From show creator Armando Iannucci (Veep), the second season of the eight-episode HBO comedy series Avenue 5, that’s set 40 years in the future in a world where space travel is a booming business, finds Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) avoiding telling the passengers of the luxury spacecraft that they’re about eight years from their return home. Growing into the leadership position that he was only faking at the start of this journey, Ryan has to keep everyone calm, even though there’s no shortage of wild and unbelievable things going on around him, at any given moment, that could send everything into a tailspin.
Horror's Most Loyal Animal Sidekicks: From Jones to D'Artagnan
We've all seen our fair share of animal horrors — Jaws, Pet Semetary, Cujo – most of which instilled an unhealthy fear in some of our own pets. Or made our next visit to any sort of body of water a little unnerving. But not all animals in horror are raring to sink their teeth into something, or someone. What about the animals in horror that were on the protagonist’s team? Some were there to fight back against evil, others to provide emotional support, and some were just too cute to forget. Below is a list of our favorite animals in horror who in one way or another fought on the protagonist’s side.
What's With All the Incest on TV Right Now?
House of the Dragon spoke, and the Internet responded! If you peruse TikTok, it doesn't take much time to find a guilt-ridden post "shipping" Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, who are uncle and niece. As tantalizing as this all sounds (sarcasm, just in case any readers misunderstand), incest is one of our culture's greatest taboos.
The 10 Best Frankenstein's Monsters in TV History
Frankenstein's monster is one of horror’s most beloved (and feared) creatures. A creature born out of the parts of dead human tissue by a mad scientist has frightened, fascinated, and broken the hearts of audiences worldwide. Yet, while his history in literature and cinema is well-documented, one overlooked aspect of the creature’s legacy is his appearances on TV.
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': 10 Mostly Forgotten Mario Appearances In TV & Movies
The Illumination Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer’s release has shown that Mario is more significant than ever. The plumber - and savior of the mushroom kingdom - has held the title of the most iconic character in video game history for many years. However, it is somewhat surprising that Mario’s presence in other media, especially movies and TV, is limited.
'The Ring' and the Curse of Chain Mail Horror
If you were young and impressionable in the days of the early internet, the days of MSN, forums and actually checking your inbox frequently, then you definitely came across chain mail. The practice has existed for centuries, before the invention of the internet. They are physical or virtual messages sent with the task to pass it on to others with bribes or threats attached. "Copy this message exactly and send to 10 friends within one hour or bad luck will follow!" was a typical epithet. Not with money, that's a Ponzi scheme, but with promises of good and bad luck. This can come in many forms, but the ones that really exploded were "creepypastas," a phenomenon of scary stories that are copied and pasted across the internet, and haunted chain letters.
What's Leaving Hulu in October 2022
Hulu is really getting into the Halloween spirit in 2022, with October bringing with it the addition of a number of great spooky titles. This month has already seen the addition of the Blade trilogy, Dark Shadows, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, not to mention the brand-new Hellraiser movie that's making waves right now. But while Hulu is bringing a whole lot of great movies and shows to its catalog in October 2022, there are also quite a few titles leaving the streaming service. Some of these are already gone while others have their days numbered. So while you're looking for something new to watch or an old favorite to rewatch, why not give this list a look for the last chance to see some great content before it leaves Hulu?
From Annie Wilkes to Pamela Voorhees: Why We Need More Female Horror Villains
Horror is a genre notorious for its excessive use of sex and nudity, as well as its frequent disregard for its female characters. Sure, we have the final girl trope and through it have gained some of the best and most badass characters in horror history, but who's to say that badassery can't also be used in an evil way from time to time? Surely, if a woman is good enough to save the day they can also wreak some havoc on it. We’ve seen how brutal some final girls can be, doing anything they can to survive and sometimes wracking up a body count of their own such is the case in You’re Next. And it's a known fact that the best part of the final girl circuit is the final showdown between her and the villain, so what keeps films from switching the roles occasionally?
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
New 'House Of The Dragon' Trailer Shows The Black Queen Preparing For War
HBO’s House of the Dragon is pushing ever closer to fulfilling the words of House Targaryen: Fire and Blood. The series’ penultimate episode, The Green Council was the first time we saw treason and subterfuge at its peak on the show. The king is dead; and his queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has misinterpreted his final words as wanting their son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), on the Iron Throne.
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
The Horror of Culture Shock in 'Watcher'
While most horror films portray a plot centered around ghosts and ghouls, masked murderers, or otherworldly creatures straight out of nightmares, Watcher, starring Maika Monroe, opts for a very real terror. Directed by Chloe Okuno, the film follows a young couple as they move to Bucharest for her husband’s (Karl Glusman) new job. It is quickly established that the female lead, Julia (Monroe), does not speak Romanian nor does she know much about the culture. The audience, along with Julia, is thrown into a state of culture shock.
