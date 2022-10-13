Read full article on original website
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at subdivision in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a subdivision in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
WESH
Drivers say gas from Orlando gas station caused car problems
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least six customers of an Orlando gas station say contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. The Florida Department of Agriculture has since ordered the gas station to stop selling gas. Greg Schebel is grateful his beloved pickup truck is running OK. He said...
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Osceola, Brevard counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. Severe weather was moving through Central Florida on Monday, triggering severe thunderstorm warnings for Osceola and Brevard counties until 6:15 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said those counties could experience coin-sized hail and wind gusts in excess...
positivelyosceola.com
Key Portion of Old Tampa Highway to Re-opened on Friday
Osceola County has announced that Old Tampa Highway between South Poinciana Boulevard and Tallahassee Boulevard re-opened on Friday. For more information about road closures, Hurricane Ian information, or FEMA assistance, go to Osceola.org.
1 dead in crash involving truck, motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following an accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Orange County on Monday morning. Troopers said the accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Taft Vineland Road and General Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported as a trauma...
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
villages-news.com
Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke
An article in the October issue of the POA Bulletin contains a good analysis of the proposed Villages Fire District, supporting the POA’s recommendation that we vote NO. If you missed reading the article or need to refresh your memory before voting, here is a link: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://poa4us.org/wp-content/uploads/simple-file-list/Bulletins/2022-10-Bulletin.pdf&hl=en. In addition to the three primary reasons specified in the article, there is another to reason to vote NO on the Fire District: The proponents of the Fire District (Developer-appointed local officials, Developer’s employee Representative Hage, and Developer-owned Daily Sun) are asking us, the residents of Sumter County, to buy the proverbial pig in a poke.
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
click orlando
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
click orlando
Law enforcement activity at shopping center in Seminole County creates traffic delays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a shopping center in Seminole County created traffic delays Thursday morning. The shopping center is located at Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business in the plaza for reports of a device, which was later determined to not be an explosive.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris. One of the hardest hit areas was Daytona Beach Shores. "There’s a lot of things sticking...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
