ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Drivers say gas from Orlando gas station caused car problems

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least six customers of an Orlando gas station say contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. The Florida Department of Agriculture has since ordered the gas station to stop selling gas. Greg Schebel is grateful his beloved pickup truck is running OK. He said...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke

An article in the October issue of the POA Bulletin contains a good analysis of the proposed Villages Fire District, supporting the POA’s recommendation that we vote NO. If you missed reading the article or need to refresh your memory before voting, here is a link: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://poa4us.org/wp-content/uploads/simple-file-list/Bulletins/2022-10-Bulletin.pdf&hl=en. In addition to the three primary reasons specified in the article, there is another to reason to vote NO on the Fire District: The proponents of the Fire District (Developer-appointed local officials, Developer’s employee Representative Hage, and Developer-owned Daily Sun) are asking us, the residents of Sumter County, to buy the proverbial pig in a poke.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy