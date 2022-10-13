Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash, injuries at Argus and West North Bend roads in Finneytown
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash, injuries at Argus and West North Bend roads in Finneytown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Springfield Township. It happened around 5:16 p.m. when police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Ronald Regan Highway near the 26.2-mile post. Police said the motorcyclist, Malachi Terry, 45, was taken to University...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Car, cellphone data place suspect near scene in West Chester quadruple homicide trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — Gurpeet Singh's car and cellphone are two items that Butler County prosecutors say helped them place the murder suspect near his apartment when his wife, inlaws, and his wife's aunt were murdered. Doug Roden is a digital forensic examiner with the FBI. He analyzed the navigation...
WLWT 5
Indiana police still looking for answers six months after boy found dead in suitcase
It's now been six months since the body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase in southern Indiana. Still, no arrests have been made. The suitcase was found in April in a wooded area in Washington County. Previous story: ISP: Boy found dead in southern Indiana woods...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
WLWT 5
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
Related video above: Fort Myers residents rebuild after Hurricane Ian devastation. One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Check out these 8 must-see BLINK installations in northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks on the Kentucky side...
WLWT 5
'Let’s goof off and go for it': Kentucky couple wins $234,000 on lottery game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A spur-of-the-moment decision led to a big payoff when a Kentucky couple decided to play an Instant Play lottery game. Frank Long, who had been struggling with cancer, was passing the time playing Kentucky lottery games online. Above video: Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega...
WLWT 5
Breakfast at IKEA returns to weekends
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — IKEA West Chester's breakfast dining option has returned!. Breakfast will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the Swedish Restaurant. Customers can dine in and enjoy a meal from the breakfast menu, which includes traditional favorites, new items,...
Comments / 0