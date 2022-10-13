ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Police: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Springfield Township

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Springfield Township. It happened around 5:16 p.m. when police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Ronald Regan Highway near the 26.2-mile post. Police said the motorcyclist, Malachi Terry, 45, was taken to University...
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Breakfast at IKEA returns to weekends

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — IKEA West Chester's breakfast dining option has returned!. Breakfast will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the Swedish Restaurant. Customers can dine in and enjoy a meal from the breakfast menu, which includes traditional favorites, new items,...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

