KFVS12
Supreme Court rejects appeal to give American Samoans citizenship
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
Expect more ‘weird’ court rulings on New York gun laws and other states’ restrictions
"Gun Free Zone" signs sprout in Times Square. A Duke firearms law expert blames the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent guidance on gun laws, which he says reflects a "radical new approach" to the Second Amendment. [ more › ]
Abortion bans and LGBTQ-targeted laws are catching some school campuses in the crosshairs
Schools are in crosshairs between local laws on abortion and LGBTQ rights and federal law that bans sex-based discrimination.
